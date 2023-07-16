The Wiggles Announce Wiggly Big Day Out 2023 National Tour

The Wiggles have shared details of an extensive Australian arena tour that’s set to take place across November and December 2023. The children’s group will be on the road from Saturday, 4th November until Saturday, 23rd December, playing shows in Canberra, Hobart, Perth, Adelaide, Melbourne, Cairns, Townsville, Mackay, Brisbane, Newcastle, Wollongong and Sydney.

There are multiple performance times on each of the show dates. The majority begin at 10:00am and all shows are happening during daytime hours. Tickets are on sale at 11am AEDT on Thursday, 20th July. See below for more details.

The Wiggles – ‘Who’s in the Wiggle House?’

Despite winning triple j’s Hottest 100 of 2021 and releasing covers of songs by The Chats and Lime Cordiale, The Wiggles remain a children’s group. They’re as as popular as ever too – new videos appear weekly on The Wiggles’ official YouTube channel, each of which typically garners hundreds of thousands of views.

The upcoming tour is sponsored by Huggies, and Blue Wiggle Anthony Field did not forget to mention the sponsor in a official statement. “We can’t wait to hit the road again and bring our biggest and brightest show yet to families all over Australia, with our friends Huggies,” he said.

Field continued, “This tour will be a Wiggly carnival celebration that will create unforgettable memories for everyone. We have some surprises in store, including new songs and a lot of festival fun, guaranteed to put smiles on faces everywhere.”

The Wiggles’ Wiggly Big Day Out Tour 2023

Saturday, 4th November – Canberra Theatre, Canberra ACT

Sunday, 5th November – Canberra Theatre, Canberra ACT

Saturday, 11th November – MyState Bank Arena, Hobart ACT

Saturday, 18th November – RAC Arena, Perth WA

Saturday, 25th November – Adelaide Entertainment Centre, Adelaide SA

Saturday, 2nd December – Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne VIC

Tuesday, 5th December – Cairns Performing Arts Centre, Cairns QLD

Wednesday, 6th December – Townsville Entertainment Centre, Townsville QLD

Thursday, 7th December – Mackay Entertainment Centre, Mackay QLD

Saturday, 9th December – Brisbane Entertainment Centre, Brisbane QLD

Wednesday, 13th December – Newcastle Entertainment Centre, Newcastle NSW

Friday, 15th December – WIN Entertainment Centre, Wollongong NSW

Saturday, 16th December – Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney NSW

Saturday, 23rd December – Aware Super Theatre, Sydney NSW

Tickets on sale 11am AEDT, Thursday, 20th July via thewiggles.com

