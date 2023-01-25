Thrice To Perform ‘The Artist In The Ambulance’ In Full On 2023 Australian Tour

Punk fans are getting a belated Christmas present in the form of an Australian tour from American post-hardcore rockers Thrice.

They’ll be heading to Australia this September to celebrate the 20th Anniversary of their beloved The Artist In The Ambulance LP

THRICE ‘THE ARTIST IN THE AMBULANCE’ 20TH ANNIVERSARY AUSTRALIAN TOUR TRAILER – PRESALE

The band will be performing their seminal record in its entirety across five capital cities, visiting fans in Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane, Adelaide and Perth.

“Some of our favourite memories of touring in Australia are from the first time we toured The Artist In The Ambulance there,” vocalist and guitarist Dustin Kensrue said in a press statement.

“There was such a great energy to those shows and we can’t wait to do it again.”

Catch all the tour dates and ticket details for the band’s 2023 Australian tour below.

Thrice 2023 Australian Tour Dates

Friday, 1st September – Northcote Theatre, Melbourne VIC

Saturday, 2nd September – Metro Theatre, Sydney NSW

Sunday, 3rd September – Princess Theatre, Brisbane QLD

Tuesday, 5th September – Lion Arts Factory, Adelaide SA

Wednesday, 6th September – Badlands, Perth, WA

Presale tickets are available now here

General public tickets on sale from Friday, 27th January 27th at 11AM AEDT

