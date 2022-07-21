Thy Art Is Murder Announce Australian ‘Human Target’ Tour Dates

Sydney deathcore outfit Thy Art Is Murder have announced a run of national tour dates. Three years after the release of their most recent album, Human Target, the group will finally bring it to local audiences.

Human Target was released in July 2019 to critical acclaim and commercial success. Thy Art Is Murder initially planned to hit the road in 2020 in support of the record. But due to the impact of COVID-19, they pushed things back to 2021 before pulling the pin completely.

Thy Art Is Murder – ‘Make America Hate Again’

The band have announced a five-date tour of Australia, which is taking place in September. It’ll be the first chance fans in capital cities have had to catch them in a non-festival format for quite some time.

Joining Thy Art Is Murder on the Australian trek is Californian outfit Carnifex, who return to Australia since their first and only tour in 2011. England’s Malevolence will also return to the country for the shows, alongside Texas metal kings I AM.

Currently, Thy Art Is Murder are in the midst of a 32-date North American tour. The tail-end of 2022 will see the group return to the northern hemisphere for a series of shows with Lamb Of God and Kreator.

Thy Art Is Murder – Human Target Australian Tour 2022

With special guests Carnifex, Malevolence, and I AM

Wednesday, 7th September – Magnet House, Perth, WA (18+)

Thursday, 8th September – Lion Arts Factory, Adelaide, SA (18+)

Friday, 9th September – Northcote Theatre, Melbourne, VIC (18+)

Saturday, 10th September – Manning Bar, Sydney, NSW (18+)

Sunday, 11th September – Princess Theatre, Brisbane, QLD (18+)

Tickets on sale now.

