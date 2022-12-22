Tim Rogers & The Twin Set Announce 2023 Album Tour Dates

Tim Rogers is heading out on tour with his band The Twin Set in honour of his forthcoming solo album, Tines of Stars Unfurled.

The troupe will be heading to 13 regional dates right across the country in March and April of 2023, taking in stops in Adelaide, Bunbury, Fremantle, Belgrave, Bendigo, Albury, Milton, Newcastle, Rye, Archies Creek, Eumundi, Eltham and Brunswick Heads.

WATCH: Tim Rogers – ‘BEEN SO GOOD, BEEN SO FAR.’

Rogers’ ninth studio album outside of You Am I is set to arrive on Friday, 24th February.

“It began as a writing exercise,” Rogers explains of the record.

Tines of Stars Unfurled is a bookend to Rogers’ 1999 ARIA-winning solo debut What Rhymes With Cars and Girls, marking the welcome return of his fiddle-and-squeezebox country-blues compadres The Twin Set.

You can catch all the details of their 2023 headlining tour dates below.

Tim Rogers & The Twin Set 2023 Tour Dates

Tickets on sale now via official website

Friday, 3rd March – The Gov, Adelaide SA

Saturday, 4th March – Froth Craft Brewery, Bunbury WA

Sunday, 5th March – Freo Social, Fremantle WA

Thursday, 9th March – Sooki Lounge, Belgrave VIC

Saturday, 11th March – Bendigo Theatre, Bendigo (solo) VIC

Thursday, 16th March – SS&A Club, Albury NSW

Friday, 17th March – Milton Theatre, Milton NSW

Saturday, 18th March – Lizottes, Newcastle NSW

Friday, 24th March – Haba, Rye VIC

Saturday, 25th March – Archies Creek Hotel, Archies Creek VIC

Thursday, 30th March – Imperial Hotel, Eumundi QLD

Friday, 31st March – Eltham Hotel, Eltham VIC

Saturday, 1st April – Brunswick Picture House, Brunswick Heads VIC

