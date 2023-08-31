‘Tina’, the Tina Turner Musical, to Travel to Perth, Adelaide, Brisbane, and Melbourne in 2024

Following a hugely successful run in Sydney, producers for Tina – The Tina Turner Musical have announced the production will tour Australia in 2024. The musical, which has been running at Sydney’s Theatre Royal since May, will head to Perth in February, Adelaide in April, Brisbane in July, and finally Melbourne in late September.

The Sydney leg of the musical has also been extended, and will now run until the very end of 2023. See all the dates and ticketing details below.

Tina Turner: ‘The Best’

The original production – which was produced in collaboration with Tina Turner herself – premiered in London in 2018, going on to earn 12 Tony nominations and opening in numerous countries all around the world. The musical charts the incredible success and trials of the late, great, singer, with 23 songs from her back catalogue featuring throughout. Actress Ruva Ngwenya has been playing the title role for the duration of its run in Australia, and will continue through next year.

Turner died in May of this year (only a few days after the opening night of the musical in Sydney) at the age of 83 after a long battle with illness. “With her music and her boundless passion for life, she enchanted millions of fans around the world and inspired the stars of tomorrow,” the official statement from her team read. “Today we say goodbye to a dear friend who leaves us all her greatest work: her music.”

Turner remains one of the best-selling recording artists of all time, and the singer had a close relationship with Australia – becoming an iconic part of NRL in the ’90s thanks to a wildly successful advertising campaign. In a statement released last year when the Sydney run of the musical was announced, Turner said the country has “always shared abundant love with me”.

“Going back to my early concerts in the late 70s through the uplifting partnership with the National Rugby League. It is very special for me that we will be reunited,” Turner said. “The joy, passion and message of resilience in my musical is so important now as ever. Thank you from the bottom of my heart for welcoming me with open arms once again.”

Tina – The Tina Turner Musical Australian Tour

Sydney, Theatre Royal – Playing now through to Sunday, 31st December 2023

Perth, Crown Theatre – Previews from Tuesday, 27th February 2024

Adelaide, Festival Theatre – Previews from Wednesday, 24th April 2024

Brisbane, Lyric Theatre QPAC – Previews from Tuesday, 2nd July 2024

Melbourne, Princess Theatre – Previews from Tuesday, 24th September 2024

Sydney tickets are on sale now, and you can join the waitlist for other cities on the website.

Further Reading

Tina Turner Has Died Aged 83

‘TINA – The Tina Turner Musical’ Is Coming To Sydney In 2023

Bec Sandridge on Ten Songs That Inspired Her New Single ‘Cost of Love’