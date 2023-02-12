English singer/songwriter Tom Grennan has come under fire for his comments regarding Ellie Goulding during the recent Brit Awards. The incident in question occurred during the pair’s presentation for Best New Artist, which was ultimately awarded to Wet Leg.

“Don’t I look good next to Ellie Goulding?” Grennan asked the crowd before turning his focus to Goulding. “I love what you’re doing [with your outfit]. They’re your real boobs?”

Tom Grennan has received criticism for his comments towards Ellie Goulding at the 2023 Brit Awards:

“These are not… no, these are not mine,” Goulding awkwardly responded, pointing to her outfit. “I wish. Mine are a lot further apart.”

Online responses to Grennan’s comment were swift, with many questioning how such a statement could be deemed appropriate in 2023. “That silence that followed [his comments] was what was left of his career going up in smoke,” wrote music journalist Neil McCormick on Twitter.

“Tom Grennan thinking it was appropriate to ask Ellie Goulding if they were her real boobs, on the Brits stage, just gave me the quickest ick in a while,” added pop culture journalist Jen Southern. “Like instantaneous sick in my mouth.”

Some commentators also made reference to the fact that Grennan had previously been outspoken on the nature of toxic masculinity, with the singer noting the video for his 2021 single ‘Little Bit Of Love’ specifically touched upon the topic.

Despite Grennan’s comments at the 2023 Brit Awards, the remainder of the ceremony appeared to go off without a hitch. Harry Styles took home four awards (including Album of the Year, Artist of the Year, Song of the Year, and Best Pop/R&B Act), while Wet Leg and Beyoncé also received multiple awards.

