Toro Y Moi Leads Lineup For Melbourne’s 11-Day Nonstop DJs Event

The Victorian Government’s ALWAYS LIVE initiative has already given us shows from Dua Lipa, TLC and Elizabeth. There’s plenty still to come, including Nick Cave at Hanging Rock, Sampa the Great at Hamer Hall and Billy Joel at the MCG.
The latest event added to the ALWAYS LIVE program is Nonstop DJs, which brings more than 180 DJs to Melbourne Museum Plaza from Sunday, 20th through Wednesday, 30th November.
200 Hours of Music at Melbourne Museum
The DJ lineup includes Toro Y Moi, who’ll play an ALWAYS LIVE headline show at Melbourne’s Northcote Theatre on Wednesday, 23rd November; bands and personnel from indie labels Chapter Music, Mistletone, Our Golden Friend and College of Knowledge; presenters from Triple R, PBS and JOY FM; and renowned live DJs such as Soju Gang, DJ JNETT, Annaliese Replica, Chiara Kickdrum, Paul Gorrie and loads more.
Nonstop DJs will run from 7am-11pm daily at Melbourne Museum Plaza. There’ll be free filter coffee and breakfast food courtesy of Everyday Coffee each day until 9am. From 4pm on weekdays and midday on weekends, the plaza will house a rotating selection of food trucks and pop-up bars. More info here.
Nonstop DJs
- Toro Y Moi (USA)
- Tony MF (USA)
- 106.7 PBS FM DJS
- 1800 Lasagne DJs
- Broadsheet DJs
- CADA DJs including DJ Klasik, Carolina Gasolina & Mistah Cee
- Chapter Music DJs including Ben O’Connor and Guy Blackman
- CLAMM DJ
- Esther Edquist (Sweet Whirl)
- Our Golden Friend DJs including RVG and Good Morning
- Andee Frost
- DJ JNETT
- Tanzer & The Huxleys
- DJ Cooper Smith & Dylan Alcott
- Fee-B Squared
- Woody McDonald
- Annaliese Replica
- College of Knowledge DJs
- Crown Ruler DJs
- DJ101 DJs
- Dutty DJs
- Everyday Coffee DJs
- Finding Figaro & Friends DJs
- Foreign Brothers DJs
- Here For Good DJs
- Hope Street DJs
- House of Cheese DJs
- IT Records DJs
- Jamaican Music and Food Festival DJs
- JOY FM DJs
- Katie Pearson & Millú DJs
- MARY! DJs
- Melbourne Food & Wine Festival DJs including Gerald Diffey (Gerald’s Bar), Raph Rashid (Beatbox Kitchen) and Shannon Martinez (Smith & Daughters)
- Mistletone DJs
- Music in Exile DJs
- MzRizk DJs including Chiara Kickdrum and Sensible J
- Neurotiq Erotiq DJs
- The Operatives DJs
- Paul Gorrie DJs including Soju Gang
- Spotify DJs
- SYN DJs
- Thickwave DJs
- Triple R DJs
- Waving at Trains
- and more
Dates & Venue
- Sunday, 20th – Wednesday, 30th November – Melbourne Museum Plaza
Further Reading
Billy Joel to Play One-Off Show At the MCG This December
REVIEW: Nick Cave – This Much I Know To Be True