Toro Y Moi Leads Lineup For Melbourne’s 11-Day Nonstop DJs Event

The Victorian Government’s ALWAYS LIVE initiative has already given us shows from Dua Lipa, TLC and Elizabeth. There’s plenty still to come, including Nick Cave at Hanging Rock, Sampa the Great at Hamer Hall and Billy Joel at the MCG.

The latest event added to the ALWAYS LIVE program is Nonstop DJs, which brings more than 180 DJs to Melbourne Museum Plaza from Sunday, 20th through Wednesday, 30th November.

200 Hours of Music at Melbourne Museum

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The DJ lineup includes Toro Y Moi, who’ll play an ALWAYS LIVE headline show at Melbourne’s Northcote Theatre on Wednesday, 23rd November; bands and personnel from indie labels Chapter Music, Mistletone, Our Golden Friend and College of Knowledge; presenters from Triple R, PBS and JOY FM; and renowned live DJs such as Soju Gang, DJ JNETT, Annaliese Replica, Chiara Kickdrum, Paul Gorrie and loads more.

Nonstop DJs will run from 7am-11pm daily at Melbourne Museum Plaza. There’ll be free filter coffee and breakfast food courtesy of Everyday Coffee each day until 9am. From 4pm on weekdays and midday on weekends, the plaza will house a rotating selection of food trucks and pop-up bars. More info here.

Nonstop DJs

Toro Y Moi (USA)

Tony MF (USA)

106.7 PBS FM DJS

1800 Lasagne DJs

Broadsheet DJs

CADA DJs including DJ Klasik, Carolina Gasolina & Mistah Cee

Chapter Music DJs including Ben O’Connor and Guy Blackman

CLAMM DJ

Esther Edquist (Sweet Whirl)

Our Golden Friend DJs including RVG and Good Morning

Andee Frost

DJ JNETT

Tanzer & The Huxleys

DJ Cooper Smith & Dylan Alcott

Fee-B Squared

Woody McDonald

Annaliese Replica

College of Knowledge DJs

Crown Ruler DJs

DJ101 DJs

Dutty DJs

Everyday Coffee DJs

Finding Figaro & Friends DJs

Foreign Brothers DJs

Here For Good DJs

Hope Street DJs

House of Cheese DJs

IT Records DJs

Jamaican Music and Food Festival DJs

JOY FM DJs

Katie Pearson & Millú DJs

MARY! DJs

Melbourne Food & Wine Festival DJs including Gerald Diffey (Gerald’s Bar), Raph Rashid (Beatbox Kitchen) and Shannon Martinez (Smith & Daughters)

Mistletone DJs

Music in Exile DJs

MzRizk DJs including Chiara Kickdrum and Sensible J

Neurotiq Erotiq DJs

The Operatives DJs

Paul Gorrie DJs including Soju Gang

Spotify DJs

SYN DJs

Thickwave DJs

Triple R DJs

Waving at Trains

and more

Dates & Venue

Sunday, 20th – Wednesday, 30th November – Melbourne Museum Plaza

Further Reading

Billy Joel to Play One-Off Show At the MCG This December

REVIEW: Nick Cave – This Much I Know To Be True

Flume Adds New Shows To 2022 Australian Tour