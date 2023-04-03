Donny Benét, Haiku Hands, JK-47 and More on Townsville’s Tropic Fiesta Lineup

Townsville festival Tropic Fiesta will return in May across three weekends, with more than 50 performances across 18 venues and events. This year’s lineup includes the likes of Tones and I, Illy, Donny Benét, JK-47 and much more.

Among the bigger events on the program is the East End Fiesta on Saturday 20th and Sunday 21st May. Across the two-day event, artists will perform across venues throughout the Flinders Street entertainment precinct, with free entry to all gigs. In addition to Benét and JK-47, the East End Fiesta bill includes Bobby Alu, Eliza & the Delusionals, Greta Stanley, Haiku Hands, Horrorshow, Ocean Grove, Tia Gostelow, Clea, Genes and more.

The following weekend, Tropic Sounds will return for its second year, with a lineup headlined by Tones and I. Illy, Pierce Brothers, CLEWS and DJ Dolly Llama are also on the bill for the ticketed event, along with local support acts. Tickets for that event – which will close out this year’s Tropic Fiesta at Reid Park – are on sale now.

Other events on the Tropic Fiesta program include Suburban Sounds at the Kirwan Tavern from Friday, 12th May to Sunday, 14th May. Performers will include country legend Lee Kernaghan. Australian Idol winner Royston Sagigi-Baira will perform on Saturday, 13th May in celebration of this year’s NRL Indigenous Round, while the Mansfield Hotel will host a rainbow party on Friday, 26th May.

More information on Tropic Fiesta, along with tickets for relevant events, is available here.

