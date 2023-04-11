German Punk Band Denied Entry to UK Due to Post-Brexit Rule Changes

Three-piece punk outfit Trigger Cut were refused entry to the UK due to confusing Brexit rule changes for touring bands. In a statement, the band’s guitarist Ralph Schaarschmidt said they were “humiliated” by the experience, which saw them turned away by UK’s Border Force in Calais because they couldn’t produce the necessary certificate.

Trigger Cut was due to play six shows across the UK on their tour, and had to cancel them all. “Months of planning, 1,750km of driving to Calais and back to Stuttgart, van hire costs, paid for expensive customs declarations, ferry ticket – all for nothing,” wrote Schaarschmidt. “We are sitting in a deep dark hole emotionally right now, this is a nightmare… I think I’ve never felt so degrad[ed], sad and bad as I do today.”

Trigger Cut: ‘Solid State’

The band says they had their passports confiscated by Border Force officials before they were handed over to the French police. The Guardian reports the band were planning on entering the UK under the “permitted paid engagement” (PPE) exemption, but officials demanded they produce a “certificate of sponsorship” – which is required from each venue the band would be playing.

“We would have needed a special certificate of sponsorship but no one knew before, not even the venues, promoters, or the German customs authority,” Trigger Cut explained in another Facebook post. “Brexit bureaucracy??? A post-Brexit nightmare.”

The band went on to say they wouldn’t attempt to tour the UK again, having been thwarted by COVID before. “Brexit finally killed the cultural interaction between all of us. It was a sad experience,” the band wrote.

Changes to the UK entry requirements have caused headaches for numerous artists recently. Frontman of The Charlatans, Tim Burgess, said the process was “unfathomable”.

UK based bands have faced all sorts of issues with European tour dates – Now artists from the EU are being hit with complex and unfathomable rules that are seeing them turned back – cancelling shows and incurring costs pic.twitter.com/a2s7RvK0li — Tim Burgess (@Tim_Burgess) April 8, 2023

In a statement, a UK government spokesperson said all applications are considered on their “individual merits in accordance with the immigration rules”. “All visa applications are carefully considered on their individual merits in accordance with the immigration rules,” the statement read. “The application process is designed to ensure that all visa decisions can be made using the most accurate information and is fair for all applicants.”

