Triple J Launches Competition to Create Hottest 100 Artwork

Triple j have launched a competition to find the artwork for the next Hottest 100. It’s the first time the station has opted to crowdsource the artwork. Entries are open now and will close at midnight on Monday, 2nd October.

To enter, you’ll need to send your design to triplejhottest100comp@your.abc.net.au, along with a short explanation (300 words maximum) about who you are and what inspired your design. The winning artwork will be showcased on all Hottest 100 related things at triple j and ABC – including being emblazoned on the t-shirt.

Flume: ‘Say Nothing’

The winner will also take home $3,000 cash. You can read through all the terms and conditions of the competition on the website.

“Triple J has always been about giving a platform to creativity: from backing in new Australian music and unearthing the brightest emerging talent to getting Dr. Karl to answer some of your truly warped questions,” triple j manager Lachie Macara said in a statement.

“We’re looking forward to having our inbox flooded with designs by up-and-coming artists from right around the country.”

The Hottest 100 of 2023 will take place at the end of January next year. Flume and MAY-A took out the top spot in 2022 countdown with their collaborative track ‘Say Nothing’.

Further Reading

Triple J’s Hottest 100 of 2022: 100-1

All The Trivia, Facts, And Broken Records Of Triple J’s Hottest 100 of 2022

ABC Chairman Allegedly Claimed Government Would Cut Funding If Triple J Moved The Hottest 100 Date