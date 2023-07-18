Las Vegas Police Still Investigating 2Pac’s Murder, Execute Search Warrant

Police in the US state of Nevada are still investigating the 1996 murder of Tupac Shakur, with CBS reporting that Las Vegas police searched a home on Monday in connection with the case. The 25-year-old Shakur was killed in a drive-by shooting on the Las Vegas Strip in September, and died in hospital six days later from his injuries.

“LVMPD can confirm a search warrant was served in Henderson, Nevada on July 17, 2023, as part of the ongoing Tupac Shakur homicide investigation,” a spokesperson for Las Vegas police said in a statement, as per CBS. “We will have no further comment at this time.”

2Pac: ‘Changes’ ft. Talent

The investigation into Tupac’s murder has been going on for nearly thirty years, with no arrests having been made. “It’s a case that’s gone unsolved and hopefully one day we can change that,” Las Vegas Police Lt Jason Johansson told the Las Vegas Review Journal.

There have been countless conspiracy theories over the years about the rapper’s death – including that he faked it – but none, obviously, have ever borne out.

Shakur broke out in 1992 with his debut album 2Pacalypse Now and would release three more albums during his lifetime, the last being the classic All Eyez On Me, which arrived in February 1996; all up he would sell more than 75 million albums worldwide. Plenty more records were released after his death, and some of his biggest singles (‘Changes’) were also released posthumously.

Just last month, the rapper was honoured with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame for his contribution to the arts and to racial equality.

“Tupac knew deep down that he was always meant for something great,” Shakur’s sister Sekyiwa told the crowd at the unveiling. “And as his little sister, I had the privilege to watch that greatness unfold.”

