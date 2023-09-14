Turns Out Moby Probably Isn’t Related to ‘Moby Dick’ Author Herman Melville

In a shocking turn of events, it turns out Moby may not, in fact, be related to Moby Dick author Herman Melville.

The American super-producer, real name Richard Melville Hall, has long been spinning the yarn that he was nick-named ‘Moby’ after Melville’s murderous fictional white whale, by virtue of being the author’s great-great-great-nephew. But a new investigative podcast called The Genealogy Detective now reckons the claims are a little, uh, fishy.

Moby & J.P. Bimeni – ‘Should Sleep’

In their new three-part series, Genealogy Detective hosts Mary Duffy and Adam Mellion did some family tree sleuthing, tracking down both Moby and Melville’s relos to see if they could find a familial link between the two. No such link was found.

It’s not the first time Moby has been accused of telling a whale of a tale. Back in 2019, he released a memoir dubbed Then It Fell Apart, in which he bragged about having a relationship with a teenage Natalie Portman when he was a 33-year-old man. Portman later denied Moby’s claims, labelling him “creepy” and “inappropriate”.

However, the podcast release was seemingly well-timed for Moby, with the extra publicity coinciding with the release of his new J.P. Bimeni collab ‘Should Sleep’, which you can stream up above.

