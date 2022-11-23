UNIFY Gathering Will Not Be Happening In 2023

Bad news for those of you mosh fiends who’ve been waiting patiently for UNIFY Gathering‘s 2023 lineup to drop – it sadly won’t be happening.

Organisers have put out a statement confirming that the beloved annual punk, rock and metal camping bash in regional Victoria will not be happening in 2023.

“We’ve made the call to take a year off”

The good news is, this isn’t goodbye forever. The festie is just opting to take a year off.

“Hi legends. While UNIFY FOREVER was one of our favourite shows we’ve put on, we’ve made the call to take a year off,” organisers announced in a brief statement on the UNIFY socials.”

However, they have promised some intriguing announcements coming our way in 2023.

“Stay tuned for exciting UNIFY updates early in the new year,” they said. “Until then, have a great Summer and make sure you support all the other awesome events out there.”

March’s UNIFY Forever fest marked the festie’s triumphant post-COVID return. It came back to its home at Gippsland’s Tarwin Meadows with a 100% Australian lineup including The Amity Affliction, Violent Soho, WAAX, Dream On Dreamer, Ocean Grove and more.

Stay tuned for more updates in the new year.

