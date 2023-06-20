Peach PRC, The Vanns and More Join Adelaide’s Spin Off 2023 Lineup

The lineup for this year’s edition of Adelaide’s Spin Off festival has just gotten bigger, with organisers adding seven new names to the bill ahead of the festival taking place next month. Rising pop star Peach PRC leads the new additions, along with South Coast indie rockers The Vanns.
Teen Jesus and the Jean Teasers – who recently announced debut album I Love You – will also perform at the festival. Marlon x Rulla, The Empty Threats, Busseys, and the Tullamarines also join the bill for Spin Off 2023, which will take place Friday, 21st July at Adelaide Showgrounds.
Peach PRC – ‘Perfect for You’
The new names join previously-announced acts Hilltop Hoods, PNAU, Tove Lo, BENEE, Iann Dior, Hockey Dad, Thelma Plum, Noah Cyrus, Sly Withers and The Rions. As always, many of the acts on the Spin Off bill are also performing at this year’s edition of Splendour in the Grass, with Spin Off taking place a few days before the Byron Bay festival kicks off.
According to organisers, tickets to Spin Off sold out last week, but reconfiguration to the festival site has meant an extra allocation of tickets has been made available. Those are on sale now via Moshtix.
Spin Off Festival 2023
Friday, 21st July – Adelaide Showgrounds, Adelaide
- Peach PRC
- The Vanns
- Teen Jesus and the Jean Teasers
- Marlon x Rulla
- The Empty Threats
- Busseys
- The Tullamarines
+ already announced
- Hilltop Hoods
- PNAU
- Tove Lo
- BENEE
- Iann Dior
- Hockey Dad
- Thelma Plum
- Noah Cyrus
- Sly Withers
- The Rions
Tickets on sale now
