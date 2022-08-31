Vera Blue Announces National Tour Behind Forthcoming Album ‘Mercurial’

Vera Blue has announced a run of Australian tour dates for later this year. The upcoming national trek will see the singer/songwriter touring around the country in support of her forthcoming album, Mercurial.

Kicking off in the Gold Coast on 3rd November, the seven-date tour will feature stops in Brisbane, Newcastle, Geelong, Melbourne, Perth, and Newtown across the next month. Vera Blue will then close out the year with a number of festival appearances, including Beyond The Valley and more.

Vera Blue – ‘The Curse’

“I am beyond excited to be sharing my new album Mercurial with you and taking it on the road this summer,” she said in a statement. “This body of work has been a long time coming and tells the stories of my life since Perennial came into the world.

“This album is colourful, emotional, personal, chaotic, passionate, transformative and beautiful and most of all, Mercurial. Just like the show will be.”

Set to arrive on 28th October, Mercurial serves as Vera Blue’s second album and follows on from the release of 2017’s Perennial. In addition to serving as a guest vocalist on Flume’s 2019 single ‘Rushing Back’, Vera Blue also complemented the past few years with a handful of standalone singles, including ‘Lie To Me’ and ‘Temper’.

In May, she shared ‘The Curse’, which presented itself as the first single from her forthcoming album, Mercurial. “It’s been a long time since I’ve put out a song like this,” she said at the time. “I think it’s time to show those raw emotions again, in more of a deep, heavy way, with more sadness.”

Mercurial is set for release on 28th October.

Vera Blue – Mercurial Album Tour 2022

Thursday, 3rd November – Miami Marketta, Gold Coast, QLD

Friday, 4th November – Fortitude Music Hall, Brisbane, QLD

Saturday, 5th November – Civic Theatre, Newcastle, NSW

Friday, 11th November – Costa Hall, Geelong, VIC

Saturday, 12th November – Forum Theatre, Melbourne, VIC

Thursday, 8th December – Ice Cream Factory, Perth, WA

Saturday, 17th December – Enmore Theatre, Newtown, NSW

Sign up for pre-sale now. Tickets on sale Wednesday, 6th September.

Further Reading

Festival Of The Sun Announces Lineup For December 2022 Event

Earl Sweatshirt, Flight Facilities Lead THIS THAT 2022 Lineup

Love Letter To A Record: Taylor B-W On Vera Blue’s ‘Perennial’