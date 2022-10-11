Brisbane venue The Zoo has announced its full 30th birthday program. Taking place between Friday, 2nd and Sunday, 11th December, the venue will celebrate three decades of existence with events featuring Screamfeeder, Resin Dogs, members of Violent Soho, george and Regurgitator as well as contemporary acts Hope D, Concrete Surfers and more.
The party begins on Friday, 2nd December, with an event from A Love Supreme featuring Italy’s Nu Genea and Brazil’s Barbara Boeing. The team behind Punkfest will take over the following night for an event featuring Glitoris, Being Jane Lane and The Zoo’s original opening night performers FAT.
Being Jane Lane – ‘Trouble’
Sunday, 4th December will host a resurrection of Jazz On A Sunday Vibe, curated by george’s Katie Noonan and husband Zac Hurren. There’ll be a 30th birthday art exhibition and a “Zooie reunion” on Wednesday, 7th December, with appearances from Regurgitator’s Ben Ely and Violent Soho’s Luke Henery, as well as Will Johnstone, Tylea and Makus Ravik.
Thursday, 8th December will feature a presentation from Airlock Studios, including The Predators (featuring Powderfinger’s Ian Haug, John Collins and Steven Bishop), Suicide Country Hour, and more. The following night is a showcase of contemporary talent, including Hope D, Concrete Surfers, Total Pace and Perve Endings.
On Saturday, 10th December there’ll be an afternoon Dub Session from DJ No MC before the Zoo OG Stars take over the venue, including performances from Resin Dogs, Screamfeeder, Isis, and more. The celebrations wrap up on Sunday, 11th December with ‘Why I Love The Zoo’, during which Screamfeeder’s Kellie Lloyd, The Go-Betweens’ Robert Forster, Violent Soho’s Luke Henery, Powderfinger’s Ian Haug and more will share their fondness for the venue.
Joc Curran and C.Smith opened the Zoo in December 1992. “30 years ago, myself and C Smith opened a venue with the help and support of our community; our families, local artists, musicians, tradies, and even the government did their bit to help us open the doors,” Curran said. “We came together to create The Zoo. We started as a simple BYO café where art adorned the walls and music flowed through the open windows.”
The Zoo – 30th Birthday Celebrations
Friday, 2nd December – A Love Supreme Presents
- Nu Genea (DJ Set + Keys) (Italy)
- Barbara Boeing (Brazil)
- With Aidan Beiers and Cheek2Cheek
Saturday, 3rd December – Punkfest Presents: The Zoo 30th Birthday Bash
- FAT
- Glitoris
- Being Jane Lane
- Topnovil
- Mitch, Please
- Raising Ravens
- Gay Recess
Sunday, 4th December – Jazz On A Sunday Vibe
- Appian Way
- Shamin
- Hurren/Newcomb/Noonan Trio
- Brendan Foster Quartet
Wednesday, 7th December – The Zoo 30th Birthday Art Exhibition And Zooie Reunion
- Ben Ely Band
- Cassius Surman
- Cedric Ingra
- Charlyn Cameron
- Dane Beesley
- Elizabeth Sharpe
- Finn Mullen
- Ky Curran
- Luke Henery
- Marcia Gibbs
- Markus Ravik
- Matthew James Oxlade
- Mitch Lowe
- Stephen Booth
- Tylea
- Will Johnstone
- Will Kelly
Thursday, 8th December – Airlock Studios Presents
- The Predators
- Suicide Country Hour
- Milk Buttons
- The Bluebottles
- Shag Rock (Acoustic)
Friday, 9th December – The Zoo 2022
- Hope D
- Concrete Surfers
- Melaleuca
- Total Pace
- Perve Endings
- Miranda vs Arizona
- Sunroom DJs
Saturday, 10th December – Zoo OG All Stars
- Welcome To Country – Songwoman Maroochy
- Resin Dogs
- Screamfeeder
- Isis
- Iiwii
- Alison St. Ledger & Guy Webster (Fabulous Nobodies)
- Danny Widdicombe
- Marcello Milani (Toothfaeries) & Paddy Dempsey
- DJ Black Amex
- + More To Be Announced
Saturday, 10th December – Afternoon Show: Dub Sessions
- DJ No MC
Sunday, 11th December – Why I Love The Zoo
- Acknowledgement Of Country – Cedric Ingra (Chopper Division)
- Cat Clarke (The Zoo Co-Owner)
- Dom Miller (Sunroom)
- Eddie Jacobson (Butterfingers)
- Erene/Melitsa Apostolos (The Apostolos Family)
- Ian Haug (Powderfinger/The Church)
- Joc Curran (The Zoo Co-Founder)
- Kellie Lloyd (Screamfeeder)
- Luke Henery (Violent Soho/Total Pace)
- Miranda Kelly (Miranda vs Arizona)
- Paul Curtis (consume)
- Robert Forster (The Go-Betweens)
- Sisi Nicholson Curran (The Zoo)
Dates & Venue:
- Friday, 2nd December – Sunday, 11th December – The Zoo, Brisbane, QLD
Tickets on sale, Monday, 17th October.
Further Reading
Brisbane’s The Tivoli Announces ‘Encore’ Concert Series, w/ Thundamentals, Meg Mac & More
Violent Soho Release New Single & Announce Imminent Hiatus
These Aussie Classics Just Officially Became ‘Sounds Of Australia’