Brisbane venue The Zoo has announced its full 30th birthday program. Taking place between Friday, 2nd and Sunday, 11th December, the venue will celebrate three decades of existence with events featuring Screamfeeder, Resin Dogs, members of Violent Soho, george and Regurgitator as well as contemporary acts Hope D, Concrete Surfers and more.

The party begins on Friday, 2nd December, with an event from A Love Supreme featuring Italy’s Nu Genea and Brazil’s Barbara Boeing. The team behind Punkfest will take over the following night for an event featuring Glitoris, Being Jane Lane and The Zoo’s original opening night performers FAT.

Being Jane Lane – ‘Trouble’

Sunday, 4th December will host a resurrection of Jazz On A Sunday Vibe, curated by george’s Katie Noonan and husband Zac Hurren. There’ll be a 30th birthday art exhibition and a “Zooie reunion” on Wednesday, 7th December, with appearances from Regurgitator’s Ben Ely and Violent Soho’s Luke Henery, as well as Will Johnstone, Tylea and Makus Ravik.

Thursday, 8th December will feature a presentation from Airlock Studios, including The Predators (featuring Powderfinger’s Ian Haug, John Collins and Steven Bishop), Suicide Country Hour, and more. The following night is a showcase of contemporary talent, including Hope D, Concrete Surfers, Total Pace and Perve Endings.

On Saturday, 10th December there’ll be an afternoon Dub Session from DJ No MC before the Zoo OG Stars take over the venue, including performances from Resin Dogs, Screamfeeder, Isis, and more. The celebrations wrap up on Sunday, 11th December with ‘Why I Love The Zoo’, during which Screamfeeder’s Kellie Lloyd, The Go-Betweens’ Robert Forster, Violent Soho’s Luke Henery, Powderfinger’s Ian Haug and more will share their fondness for the venue.

Joc Curran and C.Smith opened the Zoo in December 1992. “30 years ago, myself and C Smith opened a venue with the help and support of our community; our families, local artists, musicians, tradies, and even the government did their bit to help us open the doors,” Curran said. “We came together to create The Zoo. We started as a simple BYO café where art adorned the walls and music flowed through the open windows.”

The Zoo – 30th Birthday Celebrations

Friday, 2nd December – A Love Supreme Presents

Nu Genea (DJ Set + Keys) (Italy)

Barbara Boeing (Brazil)

With Aidan Beiers and Cheek2Cheek

Saturday, 3rd December – Punkfest Presents: The Zoo 30th Birthday Bash

FAT

Glitoris

Being Jane Lane

Topnovil

Mitch, Please

Raising Ravens

Gay Recess

Sunday, 4th December – Jazz On A Sunday Vibe

Appian Way

Shamin

Hurren/Newcomb/Noonan Trio

Brendan Foster Quartet

Wednesday, 7th December – The Zoo 30th Birthday Art Exhibition And Zooie Reunion

Ben Ely Band

Cassius Surman

Cedric Ingra

Charlyn Cameron

Dane Beesley

Elizabeth Sharpe

Finn Mullen

Ky Curran

Luke Henery

Marcia Gibbs

Markus Ravik

Matthew James Oxlade

Mitch Lowe

Stephen Booth

Tylea

Will Johnstone

Will Kelly

Thursday, 8th December – Airlock Studios Presents

The Predators

Suicide Country Hour

Milk Buttons

The Bluebottles

Shag Rock (Acoustic)

Friday, 9th December – The Zoo 2022

Hope D

Concrete Surfers

Melaleuca

Total Pace

Perve Endings

Miranda vs Arizona

Sunroom DJs

Saturday, 10th December – Zoo OG All Stars

Welcome To Country – Songwoman Maroochy

Resin Dogs

Screamfeeder

Isis

Iiwii

Alison St. Ledger & Guy Webster (Fabulous Nobodies)

Danny Widdicombe

Marcello Milani (Toothfaeries) & Paddy Dempsey

DJ Black Amex

+ More To Be Announced

Saturday, 10th December – Afternoon Show: Dub Sessions

DJ No MC

Sunday, 11th December – Why I Love The Zoo

Acknowledgement Of Country – Cedric Ingra (Chopper Division)

Cat Clarke (The Zoo Co-Owner)

Dom Miller (Sunroom)

Eddie Jacobson (Butterfingers)

Erene/Melitsa Apostolos (The Apostolos Family)

Ian Haug (Powderfinger/The Church)

Joc Curran (The Zoo Co-Founder)

Kellie Lloyd (Screamfeeder)

Luke Henery (Violent Soho/Total Pace)

Miranda Kelly (Miranda vs Arizona)

Paul Curtis (consume)

Robert Forster (The Go-Betweens)

Sisi Nicholson Curran (The Zoo)

Dates & Venue:

Friday, 2nd December – Sunday, 11th December – The Zoo, Brisbane, QLD

Tickets on sale, Monday, 17th October.

