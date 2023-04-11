Void of Vision Announce Australian Tour with Like Moths to Flames

Melbourne’s Void of Vision have announced an Australian tour in August in support of their recent Chronicles EP series, which was combined into one compilation earlier this year after its three EPs were released between 2021 and 2022.

The tour will kick off Friday, 11th August at the Triffid in Brisbane, before continuing on to Newcastle, Sydney, Canberra, Melbourne, Adelaide and Perth. The band will be joined on the road by a pair of US metalcore acts – Like Moths to Flames and Varials – as well as Thai quintet Annalynn. See dates and details below. Tickets go on sale this Friday, 14th April at 10am AEST.

Void of Vision – ‘Hell Hell Hell’

In a statement, Void of Vision frontman Jack Bergin said it was “truly inspiring” to see where the band has gone since beginning to release their Chronicles EP series. “Taking us all around the world and to some of the biggest stages we’ve ever performed on, this collection of music not only helped us find ourselves sonically but also unearthed a new Void of Vision live performance we never even thought was possible.

“We’re exactly where we want to be as artists right now so feel it would be truly fitting to take the entire EP collection on the road around Australia whilst in our element to celebrate the end of an era and give you all a taste of what’s to come,” he continued.

“The icing on the cake is being able to bring over a tour package comprised entirely of international acts that we’re all so excited to share with you. We couldn’t think of a better way to send off such a special release for us than to accompany it with some of our favourite heavy hitters from all around the globe to warm you all up for the biggest Void of Vision shows to date.”

Void of Vision kicked off their Chronicles series in October 2021 with the first EP, Lust. A follow-up, Heaven, arrived in April last year, with the series being completed that November with the release of the third EP, Underworld. The band’s last full-length album arrived in 2019 with Hyperdaze. A remix album, titled Hyperdaze (Redux), arrived in 2021. Last month, Void of Vision teamed up with producer and DJ PhaseOne for the collaborative single ‘Eyes Wide Shut’.

Void of Vision ‘Das Ende’ 2023 Australian Tour

with Like Moths to Flames, Varials and Annalynn

Friday, 11th August – The Triffid, Brisbane

Saturday, 12th August – Newcastle Hotel, Newcastle

Sunday, 13th August – Factory Theatre, Sydney

Wednesday, 16th August – The Basement, Canberra

Friday, 18th August – 170 Russell, Melbourne

Saturday, 19th August – Lion Arts Factory, Adelaide

Sunday, 20th August – Magnet House, Perth

Tickets on sale Friday, 14th April

