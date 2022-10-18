Void Of Vision Share New Single ‘Hell Hell Hell’, Announce Tour

Melbourne’s Void Of Vision have announced a full run of regional tour dates in conjuntion the with the release of their new single, ‘HELL HELL HELL’.

The release of this new music comes off the back of the band’s Chronicles II: Heaven EP, which came earlier in 2021. With ‘HELL HELL HELL’, Void Of Vision gives fans a glimpse into where their creative mindset is – perfect timing as the band prepares to head on tour throughout Europe and the UK.

Void Of Vision – ‘HELL HELL HELL’

The music video matches the energy of the track; as Void Of Vision vocalist Jack Bergin describes, it is an insight into “a brand new world of Void Of Vision that has definitely been hinted at or given a nod in previous work.”

It’s an exciting time for Void Of Vision and as Bergin says, a song like ‘HELL HELL HELL’ is just the beginning of this new chapter.

“Feeling as if we’ve been working to bury old material and leave it in the past and adding a whole new style for us into the mix at this stage has been almost therapeutic,” he says.

“Challenging ourselves and pushing each other to new levels is now the norm for Void Of Vision and exactly where you’ll find the best material from Void Of Vision.”

Once Void Of Vision return from their international run of shows, they’ll be hitting the road in November, supported by The Beautiful Monument and Diamond Construct.

Tickets for all these shows are on sale now through Destroy All Lines.

Void Of Vision ‘HELL HELL HELL’ Regional Tour 2023

Friday 11 November – Altar, Hobart Saturday 12 November – Royal Oak Hotel, Launceston Wednesday 16 November – Baby, Ringwood Thursday 17 November – Barwon Club, Geelong Friday 18 November – Pelly Bar, Frankston Saturday 19 November – Froth and Fury Festival, Adelaide Thursday 24 November – Beer Deluxe, Albury Friday 25 November – La La La’s, Wollongong Saturday 26 November – Ocean View Beach Club, Central Coast Friday 2 December – Mo’s Desert Clubhouse, Burleigh Heads Saturday 3 December – Kings Beach Tavern, Caloundra



