Final Acts Announced for Wanderer Festival 2023

Pambula Beach festival Wanderer has added a number of recognised names to its 2023 lineup. Sampa the Great tops the final lineup announcement, with the Zambian/Motswana (via Australia) hip hop artist charting a course for New South Wales’ Sapphire Coast on the back of her excellent 2022 LP, As Above, So Below.
Visionary artist and vocalist Lonnie Holley – whose new album, Oh Me Oh My, features everyone from Moor Mother and Michael Stipe to Bon Iver and Sharon Van Etten – is also making the trip to Wanderer. Holley and Sampa are both on the program for the Art Gallery of NSW’s inaugural Volume Festival, which runs from Friday, 22nd September to Sunday, 8th October.
Lonnie Holley – ‘I Am A Part Of The Wonder’
90s survivor Ben Lee and festival regulars Northeast Party House will also set up camp at Pambula Beach, which sits approximately halfway between Sydney and Melbourne. They’re joined on the latest announcement by Afrofuturist crew Mourning [A] BLKstar and locals Cash Savage and the Last Drinks, Batts, Little Quirks, Teen Jesus and the Jean Teasers, Wilsn, Tijuana Cartel, DJ Dadbod, Empress, This Way North and Hold//Fire.
These acts join the previously announced headliners Ocean Alley Django Django, Thelma Plum, The Jungle Giants, Spiderbait, Kevin Morby and plenty more. In addition to the music programming, there’ll be plenty of comedy and arts performances, including sets from stand-up comedians Tom Ballard and Claire Hooper, traditional dance from Duurunu Miru Dancers, Gulaga Dancers, and loads more.
Wanderer Festival 2023
- Sampa the Great
- Lonnie Holley
- Ben Lee
- Northeast Party House
- Mourning [A] BLKstar
- Cash Savage and the Last Drinks
- Batts
- Little Quirks
- Teen Jesus and the Jean Teasers
- Wilsn
- Tijuana Cartel
- DJ Dadbod
- Empress
- This Way North
- Hold//Fire
Joining…
- Ocean Alley
- Django Django
- The Jungle Giants
- Thelma Plum
- Spiderbait
- Kevin Morby
- Son Little
- Alice Skye
- Annie Hamilton
- Art vs Science
- Babe Rainbow
- Bega Sound Collective
- Ben Ottewell and Ian Ball (Gomez)
- C.W. Stoneking
- DICE
- Djinama Yilaga
- Flavuh
- Freya Josephine Hollick
- Goldie
- Haiku Hands
- Jack Biilmann & The Black Tide
- Jacoténe
- Kim Churchill
- Lisa Mitchell
- Melbourne Ska Orchestra
- Montaigne
- Prodikal-1
- Robyn Martin
- Rum Jungle
- Steph Strings
- Stonewave Taiko
- The Big Lost Band
- The Thin White Ukes
- Urthboy
- Whiskey Dram
Dates & Venue
- Friday, 29th September to Sunday, 1st October – Pambula Beach NSW
Tickets on sale now
