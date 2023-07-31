Final Acts Announced for Wanderer Festival 2023

Pambula Beach festival Wanderer has added a number of recognised names to its 2023 lineup. Sampa the Great tops the final lineup announcement, with the Zambian/Motswana (via Australia) hip hop artist charting a course for New South Wales’ Sapphire Coast on the back of her excellent 2022 LP, As Above, So Below.

Visionary artist and vocalist Lonnie Holley – whose new album, Oh Me Oh My, features everyone from Moor Mother and Michael Stipe to Bon Iver and Sharon Van Etten – is also making the trip to Wanderer. Holley and Sampa are both on the program for the Art Gallery of NSW’s inaugural Volume Festival, which runs from Friday, 22nd September to Sunday, 8th October.

Lonnie Holley – ‘I Am A Part Of The Wonder’

90s survivor Ben Lee and festival regulars Northeast Party House will also set up camp at Pambula Beach, which sits approximately halfway between Sydney and Melbourne. They’re joined on the latest announcement by Afrofuturist crew Mourning [A] BLKstar and locals Cash Savage and the Last Drinks, Batts, Little Quirks, Teen Jesus and the Jean Teasers, Wilsn, Tijuana Cartel, DJ Dadbod, Empress, This Way North and Hold//Fire.

These acts join the previously announced headliners Ocean Alley Django Django, Thelma Plum, The Jungle Giants, Spiderbait, Kevin Morby and plenty more. In addition to the music programming, there’ll be plenty of comedy and arts performances, including sets from stand-up comedians Tom Ballard and Claire Hooper, traditional dance from Duurunu Miru Dancers, Gulaga Dancers, and loads more.

Wanderer Festival 2023

Sampa the Great

Lonnie Holley

Ben Lee

Northeast Party House

Mourning [A] BLKstar

Cash Savage and the Last Drinks

Batts

Little Quirks

Teen Jesus and the Jean Teasers

Wilsn

Tijuana Cartel

DJ Dadbod

Empress

This Way North

Hold//Fire

Joining…

Ocean Alley

Django Django

The Jungle Giants

Thelma Plum

Spiderbait

Kevin Morby

Son Little

Alice Skye

Annie Hamilton

Art vs Science

Babe Rainbow

Bega Sound Collective

Ben Ottewell and Ian Ball (Gomez)

C.W. Stoneking

DICE

Djinama Yilaga

Flavuh

Freya Josephine Hollick

Goldie

Haiku Hands

Jack Biilmann & The Black Tide

Jacoténe

Kim Churchill

Lisa Mitchell

Melbourne Ska Orchestra

Montaigne

Prodikal-1

Robyn Martin

Rum Jungle

Steph Strings

Stonewave Taiko

The Big Lost Band

The Thin White Ukes

Urthboy

Whiskey Dram

Dates & Venue

Friday, 29th September to Sunday, 1st October – Pambula Beach NSW

Tickets on sale now

