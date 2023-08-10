Wangaratta Producer MOZË Reveals New Single, ‘Would You Be Mine’

Yorta Yorta/Wangaratta-based artist and producer MOZË has revealed her new single ‘Would You Be Mine’, a soulful ballad produced by the artist herself alongside ARIA Award Winning producer Stephen Mowet. “I wanted the writing to be fantastical and passionate because in the end the love story is only a daydream,” the artist explains in a press statement. “The love doesn’t exist but the expectation and the hope for it does. The song captures our intrinsic longing for partnership and connection and the portraits that our minds create throughout the endeavour.”

MOZË – ‘Would You Be Mine’

