NEW AUS MUSIC PLAYLIST: Our Favourite Tunes Of The Week

Music Feeds’ New Aus Music Playlist is updated once a week with our favourite Australian releases from the preceding seven days. This week’s playlist is led by the raw emotions and club-ready beats of Lupa J’s ‘Suspended Disbelief’. There’s also classic power pop from The Prize, ambient techno from Unsolicited Joints, a melancholic paean to companionship from Juice Webster, and plenty more.
The New Aus Music Playlist is an excellent way to brush up on local music, discover new artists and support the Australian music industry. So, grab your headphones or aux cable and press play on this week’s must-hear new releases. (Head here to find previous instalments of the playlist.)
New Aus Music Playlist – August ’23
New additions 04/08/2023
- Lupa J – Suspended Disbelief
- The Prize – First Sight
- Carla Geneve – Bills
- Unsolicited Joints – Joint 1
- Juice Webster – Without You
- Sahara Beck – Thinking Twice
- WIIGZ – French Tips
- Charly – Don’t Slip
- 1tbsp – Best of Me
- Leah Senior – The Music That I Make
