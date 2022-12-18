Watch Lizzo Cover Stevie Wonder’s ‘Someday at Christmas’

Lizzo was the musical guest for Saturday Night Live‘s final episode of 2022, where she performed a cover of Stevie Wonder‘s 1966 holiday song ‘Someday at Christmas’. She recently released a studio version of the song for Amazon, but the live version really ups the festive vibes, with the singer surrounded by lit-up Christmas trees.

In addition to ‘Someday at Christmas’, Lizzo also performed her Special cut ‘Break Up Twice’. The stage set and costuming for that performance referenced Annie Lee’s painting Blue Monday, with the singer beginning the performance sitting on a white bed against a blue backdrop. Watch both performances below.

Lizzo Performs ‘Someday at Christmas’ and ‘Break Up Twice’ on SNL

Lizzo’s performances saw her stepping in for Yeah Yeah Yeahs, who were originally supposed to be the musical guest for the episode. The band were forced to pull out of their scheduled appearance as guitarist Nick Zinner continues to recover from an ongoing bout of pneumonia.

The Austin Butler-hosted episode marked Lizzo’s third appearance on Saturday Night Live. She performed ‘Truth Hurts’ and ‘Good as Hell’ on the show back in 2019, and returned earlier this year to debut the title track from Special.

Special, Lizzo’s fourth studio album, arrived in July. The follow-up to 2019 breakout Cuz I Love You was announced in April alongside lead single ‘About Damn Time’. Last year, Lizzo teamed up with Cardi B for the collaborative standalone single ‘Rumors’.

