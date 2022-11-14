Watch Sunk Loto Perform ‘Lift’ Live in Brisbane on Recent Reunion Tour

In winter 2022, Sunk Loto got back together for their first shows in nearly 15 years. The band’s reunion jaunt began at Mo’s Desert Clubhouse in Burleigh Heads on Friday, 29th July. The following night, the Gold Coast nu metal outfit played the first of two sold-out shows at The Triffid in Brisbane.

The July 30th gig was filmed by the folks at Sparkie Film and Music Feeds is premiering the live video of ‘Lift’. ‘Lift’ originally appeared on Sunk Loto’s debut EP, 1999’s Society Anxiety, alongside other fan favourites ‘Vinegar Stroke’ and ‘Porcelain Buddah’.

Sunk Loto – ‘Lift’ (Live at the Triffid)

The original lineup of Jason Brown, Dane Brown, Luke McDonald and Sean Van Gennip announced their reunion in May 2022. “Hey guys, we are officially back!” they wrote on social media. “Thank you for all the love & support you’ve shown us on our return! looking forward to giving you more exciting news! we love you.”

Last week, Sunk Loto shared the performance clip of ‘Sunken Eyes’ from the July 30th gig at the Triffid. ‘Sunken Eyes’ appeared on the band’s debut full-length, Big Picture Lies, which came out in October 2000 and reached #30 on the ARIA albums chart.

Sunk Loto formed in 1997 ahead of releasing Society Anxiety in 1999. Big Picture Lies featured the top 50 single ‘Make You Feel’, while the band’s second album, 2003’s Between Birth and Death, gave rise to their most popular song, ‘Everything Everyway’.

Sunk Loto’s reunion tour continues this month with shows at Max Watts in Melbourne on Thursday, 24th and Friday, 25th November and Sydney’s Factory Theatre on Saturday, 26th November.

