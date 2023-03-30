Weyes Blood Expands 2023 Australian Tour, Adds Extra Vivid and RISING Shows

American singer-songwriter Weyes Blood is making her way down under in June to take part in Sydney’s Vivid and Melbourne’s RISING festivals. Her Australian itinerary has now grown to include dates in Brisbane and Perth as well as extra shows for both Vivid and RISING.

Weyes Blood’s Natalie Mering will bring her In Holy Flux Tour: New Dawn to Brisbane’s Princess Theatre on Saturday, 3rd June, before visiting Perth’s The Rechabite on Friday, 9th June. Former Weyes Blood touring member and solo artist Jack Ladder will support in Brisbane, while local legend Nicholas Allbrook is warming up the stage in Perth.

Weyes Blood – ‘Children of the Empire’

After her first Vivid LIVE show at the Sydney Opera House sold out, Weyes Blood has added a second show at the same venue on Sunday, 4th June. Her pair of RISING shows will take place at Melbourne’s Forum on Wednesday 7th, and Thursday 8th, June. Tickets for all shows are on sale now.

Mering is touring in support of her critically acclaimed latest album, And in the Darkness, Hearts Aglow, which came out in November 2022 and earned an 8.4 Best New Music rating from Pitchfork.

Thursday, 1st June – Vivid LIVE @ Sydney Opera House, Sydney NSW

Sold Out

Saturday, 3rd June – Princess Theatre, Brisbane QLD (w/Jack Ladder)

Tickets

Sunday, 4th June – Vivid LIVE @ Sydney Opera House, Sydney NSW

Tickets

Wednesday, 7th June – RISING @ The Forum, Melbourne VIC (w/Lost Animal)

Tickets

Thursday, 8th June – RISING @ The Forum, Melbourne VIC (w/Lost Animal)

Tickets

Friday, 9th June – The Rechabite, Perth WA (w/Nicholas Allbrook)

Tickets

Further Reading

Vivid LIVE Announces Full Lineup: José González, Cat Power, Dev Hynes and More

Program Revealed For Melbourne’s RISING 2023: Thundercat, Weyes Blood, The Damned + More

Jack Antonoff, Phoebe Bridgers, Weyes Blood & More Cover Nico’s ‘These Days’