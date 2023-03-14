Vivid LIVE Announces Full Lineup: José González, Cat Power, Dev Hynes and More

José González, Cat Power, Dev Hynes, Yaeji, and Ella Mai lead the 2023 lineup for Vivid LIVE, which will take over various venues inside the Sydney Opera House as part of Vivid Sydney from Friday, 26th May to Saturday, 17th June.
Vivid LIVE will host the debut Sydney performances of German composer Max Richter, who’ll be bringing his Ambient Orchestra to life with the Sydney Symphony Orchestra, and Ethel Cain, the cult indie artist who has recently shot to fame off the back of her album Preacher’s Daughter.
Ethel Cain: ‘American Teenager’
González will be celebrating the 20th anniversary of his album Veneer with a stripped back solo performance, while Cat Power will be bringing her Bob Dylan show Cat Power Sings Dylan: The 1966 Royal Albert Hall Concert to the Opera House. A Vivid exclusive, Hynes will be appearing with the SSO to perform selected classical works.
Elsewhere on the lineup, Korean-American producer Yaeji will be bringing her debut album With A Hammer down under. Soul and funk bassist Thundercat, LA singer-songwriter Weyes Blood, and UK electronic punk duo Sleaford Mods will also deliver sets.
There are plenty of locals locked in, including Jaguar Jonze, Becca Hatch, Hiatus Kaiyote, and Budjerah. Kimbra, who just released her new album A Reckoning, is set to appear, and there’ll be studio parties from House of Mince, Future Classic, and more. Check out the full Vivid LIVE lineup below, and see the full program on the website.
As part of the wider music program for Vivid Sydney, Inner West venue Carriageworks has released its own lineup, which features acts like Flying Lotus, Kobie Dee, JK-47, Belarusian post-punk outfit Molchat Doma, and Desire Marea. The festival Soft Centre will also take over the full venue on Sunday, 11th June. See the full Carriageworks lineup below, and the program over here.
Vivid LIVE 2023 Lineup
- José González
- Cat Power
- Devonté Hynes
- Max Richter
- Ella Mai
- Thundercat
- Weyes Blood
- Yaeji
- Hiatus Kaiyote & the Sydney Symphony Orchestra
- Kimbra
- Budjerah
- Ethel Cain
- Sleaford Mods
- Squarepusher
- Jaguar Jonze
- Alfa Mist
- Swooping
- Ella Haber
- HTRK
- Lust For Youth
- Croatian Amor
- YL Hooi
- Iceage
- Low Life
- DX
- Jen Cloher
- The Necks
- Martha Marlow
- Becca Hatch
- Birdz & Fred Leone
- Ashli
- Maina Doe
- Pirra
- PANIA
- Jacoténe
- Plaid
- Ken Cloud
- Simon Caldwell
- Jimmi James
- Zootie
- Nikki Nair
- Martyn Bootyspoon
Dates & Venues
- Friday, 26th May to Saturday, 17th June, 2023 – Sydney Opera House, Sydney NSW
Tickets on sale Friday, 17th March at 12pm AEDT via the Sydney Opera House website. A pre-sale is open now.
Carriageworks Vivid Sydney Lineup
- Flying Lotus
- Desire Marea
- Kobie Dee
- JK-47
- Inkabee
- Molchat Doma
- Floodlights
- Liv.e
- Night Slugs
- Bok Bok
- Girl Unit
- Amnesia Scanner
- Freeka Tet
- Slikback
- Marcus Whale & Eugene Choi
- Nerdie
- daine
- aya
- Hand to Earth
- deli girls
- mad miran
Dates & Venues
- Thursday, 8th June to Friday, 16th June – Carriageworks, Sydney
Tickets will go on sale at 5pm, Wednesday, 15th March via the Carriageworks website. A pre-sale will happen from 9am on the same day, through the same site.
