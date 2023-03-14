Vivid LIVE Announces Full Lineup: José González, Cat Power, Dev Hynes and More

José González, Cat Power, Dev Hynes, Yaeji, and Ella Mai lead the 2023 lineup for Vivid LIVE, which will take over various venues inside the Sydney Opera House as part of Vivid Sydney from Friday, 26th May to Saturday, 17th June.

Vivid LIVE will host the debut Sydney performances of German composer Max Richter, who’ll be bringing his Ambient Orchestra to life with the Sydney Symphony Orchestra, and Ethel Cain, the cult indie artist who has recently shot to fame off the back of her album Preacher’s Daughter.

Ethel Cain: ‘American Teenager’

González will be celebrating the 20th anniversary of his album Veneer with a stripped back solo performance, while Cat Power will be bringing her Bob Dylan show Cat Power Sings Dylan: The 1966 Royal Albert Hall Concert to the Opera House. A Vivid exclusive, Hynes will be appearing with the SSO to perform selected classical works.

Elsewhere on the lineup, Korean-American producer Yaeji will be bringing her debut album With A Hammer down under. Soul and funk bassist Thundercat, LA singer-songwriter Weyes Blood, and UK electronic punk duo Sleaford Mods will also deliver sets.

There are plenty of locals locked in, including Jaguar Jonze, Becca Hatch, Hiatus Kaiyote, and Budjerah. Kimbra, who just released her new album A Reckoning, is set to appear, and there’ll be studio parties from House of Mince, Future Classic, and more. Check out the full Vivid LIVE lineup below, and see the full program on the website.

As part of the wider music program for Vivid Sydney, Inner West venue Carriageworks has released its own lineup, which features acts like Flying Lotus, Kobie Dee, JK-47, Belarusian post-punk outfit Molchat Doma, and Desire Marea. The festival Soft Centre will also take over the full venue on Sunday, 11th June. See the full Carriageworks lineup below, and the program over here.

Vivid LIVE 2023 Lineup

José González

Cat Power

Devonté Hynes

Max Richter

Ella Mai

Thundercat

Weyes Blood

Yaeji

Hiatus Kaiyote & the Sydney Symphony Orchestra

Kimbra

Budjerah

Ethel Cain

Sleaford Mods

Squarepusher

Jaguar Jonze

Alfa Mist

Swooping

Ella Haber

HTRK

Lust For Youth

Croatian Amor

YL Hooi

Iceage

Low Life

DX

Jen Cloher

The Necks

Martha Marlow

Becca Hatch

Birdz & Fred Leone

Ashli

Maina Doe

Pirra

PANIA

Jacoténe

Plaid

Ken Cloud

Simon Caldwell

Jimmi James

Zootie

Nikki Nair

Martyn Bootyspoon

Dates & Venues

Friday, 26th May to Saturday, 17th June, 2023 – Sydney Opera House, Sydney NSW

Tickets on sale Friday, 17th March at 12pm AEDT via the Sydney Opera House website. A pre-sale is open now.

Carriageworks Vivid Sydney Lineup

Flying Lotus

Desire Marea

Kobie Dee

JK-47

Inkabee

Molchat Doma

Floodlights

Liv.e

Night Slugs

Bok Bok

Girl Unit

Amnesia Scanner

Freeka Tet

Slikback

Marcus Whale & Eugene Choi

Nerdie

daine

aya

Hand to Earth

deli girls

mad miran

Dates & Venues

Thursday, 8th June to Friday, 16th June – Carriageworks, Sydney

Tickets will go on sale at 5pm, Wednesday, 15th March via the Carriageworks website. A pre-sale will happen from 9am on the same day, through the same site.

