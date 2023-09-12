Wilco Announce 2024 Australian Tour

Chicago outfit Wilco have announced their first Australian tour in over a decade. The band will play four shows in the country next year (all clustered on the east coast, sorry Perth and Adelaide), kicking things off in Brisbane on Wednesday, 13th March.

Jeff Tweedy and co. will then head to Canberra, Melbourne, and finish off the tour in Sydney with a show at the Opera House on Thursday, 21st March. Local artist Leah Senior will be supporting the band at all dates except for the Opera House gig; see the full list of dates and ticketing details below.

Wilco: ‘Evicted’

“How is it possible that it’s been over 10 years since Wilco was last down under?!” Jeff Tweedy said in a statement. “Mind-blowing. So we’re beyond thrilled to be able to say we’re coming back. We love Australia and can’t wait!”

The band will be here supporting their new album Cousin, which will hit shelves on Friday, 29th September. They’ve released four albums since they were last in Australia: Star Wars, Schmilco, Ode To Joy and Cruel Country.

For Cousin, the band tapped Welsh artist Cate Le Bon for production duties. It’s a big deal, given Wilco have rarely teamed up with outside producers for their albums – in fact, the last time they did that was with Jim O’Rourke on 2007’s Sky Blue Sky.

“The amazing thing about Wilco is they can be anything,” Le Bon said about working the band on Cousin. “They’re so mercurial, and there’s this thread of authenticity that flows through everything they do, whatever the genre, whatever the feel of the record. There aren’t many bands who are able to, this deep into a successful career, successfully change things up.”

Wednesday, 13th March – Princess Theatre, Brisbane, QLD

Friday, 15th March – Canberra Theatre, Canberra, ACT

Sunday, 17th March – The Forum, Melbourne, VIC

Thursday, 21st March – Sydney Opera House, Sydney NSW

Tickets are on sale Thursday, 21st September via Love Police.

