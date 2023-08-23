Lineup Announced for 2023 Melbourne Royal Show After Dark: Hot Dub Time Machine, Sneaky Sound System + More

The Melbourne Royal Show has announced the lineup for its After Dark program, with veterans Sneaky Sound System, Eskimo Joe, and Hot Dub Time Machine all slated to appear. There’ll also be sets from country star Casey Barnes, the omnipresent Sheppard, hip-hop stalwarts Bliss N Eso, and singer Conrad Sewell.

The acts will play sets at the Melbourne Showgrounds most nights across the event – which runs from Thursday, 21st September to Sunday 1 October 2023. The gigs are included in the general admission tickets for the whole day, but you can also head in after 4pm with a $29 adult ticket ($15 for kids). Head to the website for more info.

Sneaky Sound System: ‘UFO’

“We love the Melbourne Royal Show, it’s such a wonderful community event and Mushroom is thrilled to partner with the team to bring you a sensational After Dark Music lineup, showcasing a diverse range of Australian artists to suit all ages,” said Mushroom Events Project Director Anna Toman.

Aside from the gigs, the After Dark program also includes motocross stunt show Airtime FMX, Bello Nock’s Comic Daredevil Spectacular, and the Colours Of The Outback Immersive Experience – which according to a press release is an “abstract journey into the soul of the outback” told through music, light, and animation.

Melbourne Royal Show After Dark 2023 Lineup

Sneaky Sound System

Casey Barnes

Sheppard

Eskimo Joe

Bliss n Eso

Hot Dub Time Machine

Conrad Sewell

Tickets are on sale now. See the full After Dark program here.

