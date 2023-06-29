Winterbourne Announce Regional Tour, Share New Single ‘Velvet, Honey & Wine’

Melbourne duo Winterbourne have announced a regional tour throughout August and September, in support of their just-released new single ‘Velvet, Honey & Wine’. The band will kick it off in Gosford at the Drifter’s Wharf on Friday, 4th August, with dates following on the Gold Coast, Maroochydore, Newcastle, Canberra, Albury, Belgrave, Geelong, and finally Ballarat.

Winterbourne – that is, James Draper and Jordan Brady – today released the single ‘Velvet, Honey & Wine’. According to the band, the original intention with the track was to write an “ABBA-esque bop”.

Winterbourne: ‘Velvet, Honey & Wine’

“’Velvet, Honey & Wine’ emerged entirely around the bass riff that introduces the song,” James shared in a statement. “We originally wrote the riff in 2018 to a bouncy drum loop in an attempt to write an ABBA-esque Bop with strong indie rock flavours and a tight and bouncy rhythm attached to it at every stage and a whisper-like yet singable melody, which eventually makes its way into a soaring three-part vocal harmony.

“It’s a new sound we have been waiting to share, but at the same time, it is undoubtedly a Winterbourne song.”

It’s the second time this year the band have hit the road, having circled the country on the All Pretend And Masquerade tour earlier this year.

Winterbourne Regional Australian Tour 2023

Friday, 4th August – Drifter’s Wharf, Gosford

Tickets

Friday, 11th August – Mo’s Desert House, Gold Coast

Tickets

Saturday, 12th August – Sol Bar, Maroochydore

Tickets

Friday, 18th August – Venue Tba, Newcastle

Tickets

Friday, 25th August – The Shaking Hand, Canberra

Tickets

Thursday, 31st August – Beer Deluxe (Cactus Bar), Albury

Tickets

Friday, 1st September – Sooki Lounge, Belgrave

Tickets

Saturday, 2nd September – Barwon Club, Geelong

Tickets

Sunday, 3rd September – Volta, Ballarat

Tickets

Further Reading

Interpol and Bloc Party Announce 2023 Australian Tour

Ghost Upgrade All Venues on Upcoming Australian Tour

Neil Frances Announce 2023 Australian Tour Dates