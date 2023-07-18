Young Henrys Releasing Limited Edition Newtowner for SXSW Sydney

Sydney brewery Young Henrys have released a limited edition run of ‘re-skinned’ tinnies in celebration of their partnership with SXSW Sydney. The Newtowner Pale Ale tinnies will be available from today – Tuesday, 18th July – with one million of them in circulation. You’ll be able to pick them up at bottle shops and all the usual places.

The brewery is the official presenting partner for the SXSW Sydney Music Festival; a bunch of artists on the lineup have already been announced, including Connie Constance and Los Bitchos, Canadian artist Ekkstacy, redveil and Japanese punks Otoboke Beaver.

Connie Constance: ‘Hurt You’

A bunch of local artists have been announced on the lineup as well, including Alter Boy, Andrew Gurruwiwi Band, Dust, Mi-Kaisha, Milku, Pania, Phoebe Go and Teenage Joans. SXSW Sydney will take over various venues in the CBD and surrounding areas from Sunday, 15th October to Sunday, 22nd October 2023.

“Young Henrys was born from this city and found its kin amongst the culture creators, artists, muso’s and hospitality lifers that make it great,” Young Henrys co-founder, Oscar McMahon shared in a statement.

“We have always believed Sydney has the potential of a truly international city. Enter SXSW Sydney… an opportunity for our city, our industries, our people, and our ideas to be elevated to the ears, eyes and minds of an international audience, and an opportunity for a little brewery from Newtown to step forward and continue the conversation we have been having since our inception.”

Find out more about SXSW Sydney here.

