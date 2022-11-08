Yung Gravy Announces February 2023 Australian Tour

Minnesotan trap artist Yung Gravy is celebrating the release of his album, Marvelous, with a nine-date tour of Australia and New Zealand in February 2023. Gravy rose to Soundcloud fame in 2016 after the release of his song ‘Mr. Clean’. The artist’s latest album was released to critical ambivalence but commercial success, with lead single ‘Betty (Get Money)’ reaching number 30 on the Billboard Hot 100.

2022 has been busy for Gravy, with the release of Marvelous, plus an EP, Cake and Cognac, and a co-headline tour with Dillon Francis. He also took a support slot on Limp Bizkit’s arena tour and is currently on a 29-city tour of North America with bbno$.

Yung Gravy – ‘Betty (Get Money)’

Gravy has released four albums, eight EPs and one mixtape since entering the scene in 2016, although some may be inclined to invoke the adage of quantity over quality. With songs like ‘1 Thot 2 Thot Red Thot Blue Thot’, it’s ambiguous as to whether he’s a comedy act or not, but with his music going platinum in the States, his rise to fame is all business.

Yung Gravy ‘Marvelous’ 2023 Australian Tour

Friday, 10th February – Enmore Theatre, Sydney

Saturday, 11th February – Hindley Street Music Hall, Adelaide

Friday, 17th February – Astor Theatre, Perth

Saturday, 18th February – Fortitude Music Hall, Brisbane

Sunday, 19th February – Forum, Melbourne

Presale tickets are available here from 10am Thursday, 10th November, while general admission goes on sale here from 10am Friday, 11th November.

