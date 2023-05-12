bbno$ and yung gravy announce Baby Gravy 3

Rappers Yung Gravy and bbno$ have announced they’ll be releasing their third collaborative project Baby Gravy 3 sometime later this year. They’ve dropped a brand single from the project, titled ‘Goodness Gracious’, which you can listen to below.

It’s the first collab between the two rappers since their 2020 album Baby Gravy 2, which featured tracks like ‘Welcome To Chilis’, ‘Go Bananas’, and ‘Justin Bieber Wrist’. There’s no official release date yet for Baby Gravy 3, but it’s expected sometime this year.

Yung Gravy & bbno$: ‘Goodness Gracious’

The two have been steadily collaborating together since the initial Baby Gravy EP back in 2017. They’ve teamed up plenty of times outside of that, including on Yung Gravy’s 2020 album Gasanova and his 2022 album Marvelous.

Yung Gravy joined bbno$ on the Canadian rapper’s 2022 album bag or die, and also on his 2021 full-length release eat ya veggies. So they’re no strangers to a collab.

Both artists have recently toured Australia – Yung Gravy was here in February playing theatres around the country, while bbno$ was just here running around on the Groovin the Moo lineup (although he dropped out of the festival’s Bunbury event).

Further Reading

A Guide to Every International Tour Coming to Australia in 2023

Yung Gravy Announces 2023 Australian Tour Supports

Rick Astley Sues Yung Gravy Over ‘Never Gonna Give You Up’ Impersonation on ‘Betty (Get Money)’