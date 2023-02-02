Yung Gravy Announces 2023 Australian Tour Supports

Next week, Yung Gravy will return to Australia, bringing third studio album Marvelous to stages in Sydney, Adelaide, Perth, Brisbane and Melbourne. Now, the array of rising Australian hip-hop talent that will be opening each show has been revealed.

The T-Pain-approved Mason Dane will be supporting Gravy on both Sydney dates, while Kanada the Loop is on opening duties in Adelaide. Chiseko will kick things off in Perth, while Queensland MC-and-producer duo Safety Club will support in Brisbane. Finally, Babyface Mal will open proceedings in Melbourne.

Mason Dane and Babyface Mal – ‘Water to Wine’

Yung Gravy last toured Australia back in 2019. One of the Sydney shows, along with the Perth and Melbourne dates are already sold out, but there are still tickets for his second Sydney date, along with Adelaide and Brisbane. Find remaining tickets here.

Gravy’s upcoming Australian tour comes just a few months after third solo album Marvelous arrived. Last weekend, lead single ‘Betty (Get Money)’ came in at number 97 on triple j’s Hottest 100 of 2022 – however, the song has also recently seen the rapper hit with a lawsuit by ‘Never Gonna Give You Up’ singer Rick Astley.

‘Betty (Get Money)’ heavily interpolates ‘Never Gonna Give You Up’, including imitating Astley’s vocals. In his lawsuit, Astley argues that Gravy and his collaborators had permission to use the instrumental from his 1987 hit, but was not permitted to use his actual voice. Astley claims Gravy and co. instead recreated Astley’s voice for the track’s opening, which, according to Astley’s lawyers, represents an “unauthorized, intentional, theft of his voice for commercial purposes.”

Yung Gravy 2023 Australian Tour

Thursday, 9th February – Enmore Theatre, Sydney (w/ Mason Dane)

Friday, 10th February – Enmore Theatre, Sydney – SOLD OUT (w/ Mason Dane)

Saturday, 11th February – Hindley Street Music Hall, Adelaide (w/ Kanada the Loop)

Friday, 17th February – Astor Theatre, Perth – SOLD OUT (w/ Chiseko)

Saturday, 18th February – Fortitude Music Hall, Brisbane (w/ Safety Club)

Sunday, 19th February – Forum, Melbourne – SOLD OUT (w/ Babyface Mal)

