The Perks of Falls Festival’s Move to the Melbourne CBD

The long-running Falls Festival is making a major change for its 2022 Victorian edition, moving away from its traditional regional location in favour of a new urban experience. Dubbed Falls Downtown Melbourne, the three-day event will take over the Sidney Myer Music Bowl and surrounding parklands in the lead-up to the New Year.

The inner city relocation comes after organisers previously announced a move from Falls’ longtime home in Lorne to Birregurra in Colac. However, the Birregurra event was ultimately stymied by behind-the-scenes red tape. But with the last-minute venue shift comes a range of unexpected perks.

Arctic Monkeys, Lil Nas X to headline Falls 2022 in Melbourne CBD

Having received support from the local MP, council, and broader community for Falls’ proposed move to the Colac Shire Otway Council, a small group of locals opposed, bringing their complaints to the Victorian Civil and Administrative Tribunal (VCAT). With the hearing not scheduled until sometime in February or March 2023, organisers made the decision to relocate, ultimately ensuring that this year’s edition of the Falls VIC would not only go ahead, but be one to remember.

The Perks of Falls in Downtown Melbourne

The move to downtown Melbourne means that Falls VIC will not be a camping event this time around. But despite this, excitement and approval for the move has been widespread on social media, with many looking towards the wholly unique experience that a city-based festival will provide.

On the one hand, such a location for a large international festival is rare, with many similar events, such as Splendour In The Grass, being based in more regional environments so as to accommodate the large influx of campers and travellers. As such, Falls in downtown Melbourne provides a singular experience for attendees, and one which mightn’t be repeated in the near future.

The festival’s central location will open up a range of other opportunities for attendees. The Sidney Myer Music Bowl is an acclaimed location for outdoor live performances, and it’s easily accessed by train, bus and various tram lines. It’s located in Kings Domain, meaning it’s within walking distance of Southbank, the Arts Centre, and the city itself, as well as Melbourne Park and the MCG.

The downtown festival site means that those travelling from regional areas and interstate get to spend a few days within the city and experience all the Victorian capital has to offer, while locals can come and go from home on each of the event’s three days.

There’ll be ample opportunity to explore the CBD itself, taking in a number of its attractions, such as the endless variety of cafes, restaurants, pubs and bars, as well as the nearby Royal Botanic Gardens, the screen culture museum ACMI or the National Gallery of Victoria.

After a couple of years during which the Melbourne CBD – more so than perhaps anywhere else in the country – was starved of major live music events, Falls Festival will help reinstate the city’s title as the live music capital of the world.

Falls Festival 2022/23 Lineup

Arctic Monkeys

Lil Nas X

Peggy Gou

Chvrches

Jamie xx

Aminé

Ocean Alley

Camelphat

Spacey Jane

DMA’S

G Flip

Pinkpantheress

Rico Nasty

Amyl and the Sniffers

Mall Grab

Ben Böhmer (live)

DJ Seinfeld

Genesis Owusu

Tsha

CC:Disco!

Young Franco

Anna Lunoe

Luude

Lastlings

May-A

Choomba

The Vanns

King Stingray

Peach PRC

Beddy Rays

Jean Dawson

Telenova

Biscits

Barry Can’t Swim

Floodlights

Elkka

Wongo

Yng Martyr

1300

Moktar

Magdalena Bay

Dameeeela,

Ebony Boadu

Elsy Wameyo

Rona.

Juno Mamba

+ special guests The OG Wiggles

Falls Festival 2022/23 Dates and Venues

Sidney Myer Music Bowl (and surrounds), Melbourne, VIC – 29th, 30th & 31st December, 2022

North Byron Parklands, Yelgun, NSW – 31st December 2022, 1st & 2nd January, 2023

Fremantle Park, Fremantle, WA – 7th & 8th January, 2023

