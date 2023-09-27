Here are the Updated Set Times for Listen Out Melbourne & Sydney

Listen Out comes to Melbourne’s Caribbean Gardens on Friday, 29th September. It’s the festival’s first year at the capacious event site, which is located in Scoresby approximately 25 kilometres east of the Melbourne CBD.

The likes of Skrillex, Four Tet, Ice Spice, Lil Uzi Vert and loads of other local and international acts will then travel to Sydney’s Centennial Park on Saturday, 30th September for the final Listen Out event for 2023. Find the set times below.

Ice Spice – ‘Deli’

US producer Metro Boomin was a late scratching from the Listen Out lineup, leading to the addition of Western Sydney hip hop crew ONEFOUR. This has led to a reshuffle in the event playing times. You can find the latest update below.

Listen Out 2023 – Melbourne Set Times

909 Stage

12.15: Handsome

13.05: Willo

14.00: Yunè Pinku

14.50: Piri

15.30: Wongo b2b Little Fritter

17.15: Young Franco

18.30: Marc Rebillet

19.25: Four Tet

20.40: Skrillex

Atari Stage

12.05: Vv Pete

12.45: Squid the Kid

13.25: Kobie Dee

14.05: JBEE

14.45: Mallrat

15.35: JPEGMAFIA

16.25: Arrdee

17.10: ONEFOUR

17.45: Kenny Beats

18.35: Coi Leray

19.20: Ice Spice

19.55: Lil Uzi Vert

Prophet Stage

12.45: Donatachi

13.35: 1tbsp

14.25: Ayebatonye

15.15: Flowidus

16.05: Hannah Laing

17.10: Venbee

17.45: Spinall

18.45: Jyoty

19.45: Friction

Melbourne tickets on sale here

Listen Out 2023 – Sydney Set Times

Prophet Stage

12.45: Donatachi

13.35: 1tbsp

14.25: Ayebatonye

15.15: Flowidus

16.05: Hannah Laing

17.10: Venbee

17.45: Spinall

18.45: Jyoty

19.45: Friction

909 Stage

12.15: Handsome

13.05: Willo

14.00: Yunè Pinku

14.50: Piri

15.30: Wongo b2b Little Fritter

17.15: Young Franco

18.30: Marc Rebillet

19.25: Four Tet

20.40: Skrillex

Atari Stage

12.05: Vv Pete

12.45: Zion Garcia

13.25: Kobie Dee

14.05: JBEE

14.45: Mallrat

15.35: JPEGMAFIA

16.25: Arrdee

17.10: ONEFOUR

17.45: Kenny Beats

18.35: Coi Leray

19.20: Ice Spice

19.55: Lil Uzi Vert

Sydney tickets on sale here

Further Reading

Metro Boomin Cancels Australian Tour for Listen Out

Skrillex Surprise-Releases New Album ‘Don’t Get Too Close’

Four Tet, Jyoty & More Announced For Astral People’s Newly Revived ‘Summer Dance’ Series