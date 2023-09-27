Here are the Updated Set Times for Listen Out Melbourne & Sydney

Listen Out comes to Melbourne’s Caribbean Gardens on Friday, 29th September. It’s the festival’s first year at the capacious event site, which is located in Scoresby approximately 25 kilometres east of the Melbourne CBD.
The likes of Skrillex, Four Tet, Ice Spice, Lil Uzi Vert and loads of other local and international acts will then travel to Sydney’s Centennial Park on Saturday, 30th September for the final Listen Out event for 2023. Find the set times below.
US producer Metro Boomin was a late scratching from the Listen Out lineup, leading to the addition of Western Sydney hip hop crew ONEFOUR. This has led to a reshuffle in the event playing times. You can find the latest update below.
Listen Out 2023 – Melbourne Set Times
909 Stage
- 12.15: Handsome
- 13.05: Willo
- 14.00: Yunè Pinku
- 14.50: Piri
- 15.30: Wongo b2b Little Fritter
- 17.15: Young Franco
- 18.30: Marc Rebillet
- 19.25: Four Tet
- 20.40: Skrillex
Atari Stage
- 12.05: Vv Pete
- 12.45: Squid the Kid
- 13.25: Kobie Dee
- 14.05: JBEE
- 14.45: Mallrat
- 15.35: JPEGMAFIA
- 16.25: Arrdee
- 17.10: ONEFOUR
- 17.45: Kenny Beats
- 18.35: Coi Leray
- 19.20: Ice Spice
- 19.55: Lil Uzi Vert
Prophet Stage
- 12.45: Donatachi
- 13.35: 1tbsp
- 14.25: Ayebatonye
- 15.15: Flowidus
- 16.05: Hannah Laing
- 17.10: Venbee
- 17.45: Spinall
- 18.45: Jyoty
- 19.45: Friction
Listen Out 2023 – Sydney Set Times
Prophet Stage
- 12.45: Donatachi
- 13.35: 1tbsp
- 14.25: Ayebatonye
- 15.15: Flowidus
- 16.05: Hannah Laing
- 17.10: Venbee
- 17.45: Spinall
- 18.45: Jyoty
- 19.45: Friction
909 Stage
- 12.15: Handsome
- 13.05: Willo
- 14.00: Yunè Pinku
- 14.50: Piri
- 15.30: Wongo b2b Little Fritter
- 17.15: Young Franco
- 18.30: Marc Rebillet
- 19.25: Four Tet
- 20.40: Skrillex
Atari Stage
- 12.05: Vv Pete
- 12.45: Zion Garcia
- 13.25: Kobie Dee
- 14.05: JBEE
- 14.45: Mallrat
- 15.35: JPEGMAFIA
- 16.25: Arrdee
- 17.10: ONEFOUR
- 17.45: Kenny Beats
- 18.35: Coi Leray
- 19.20: Ice Spice
- 19.55: Lil Uzi Vert
