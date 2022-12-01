Georgia Maq has released the five-track EP, Live at Sydney Opera House, recorded during the Camp Cope front person’s Vivid LIVE concert in June 2022. Maq was accompanied for the performance by her step mum Rebecca Mason on piano and her “ride-or-die” string duo of Lucy Rash and Lucy Waldron.

The EP includes ‘Big Embarrassing Heart’ from Maq’s 2019 solo debut, Pleaser, the 2020 single ‘Cold Summer’ and two new songs, ‘Living Alone’ and ‘Neighbour’. Live at Sydney Opera House closes with a cover of Regina Spektor‘s ‘Samson’. In conjunction with the EP’s release, Georgia Maq tells us about five of her favourite cover versions.

Georgia Maq: Live at Sydney Opera House

Natalie Imbruglia – ‘Torn’ (Original by Ednaswap)

Georgia Maq: This song is iconic and most people don’t realise it’s a cover, and that’s how you know it’s good. It also has the best guitar solo ever created. I know every word to this song and don’t even know who wrote it.

Lana Del Rey – ‘Doin’ Time’ (Original by Sublime)

Georgia: Lana Del Rey smashes this Sublime song, does it in her own way and makes it so beautiful and heartfelt. I think this version is so much better than the original, and that’s just, like, my opinion, man.

Courtney Barnett – ‘Peepin’ Tom’ (Cover of ‘Peeping Tomboy’ by Kurt Vile)

Georgia: She makes this song so ghostly and spooky and hot. I love her. Anything Courtney Barnett does turns to gold. I’ve seen her cover so many songs and this is definitely my favourite.

Jamie T – ‘Bastards Of Young’ (Original by The Replacements)

Georgia: My favourite songwriter covering my favourite song by my favourite band. Doesn’t get any better. I love Jamie T so much. He is such a unique songwriter and hearing him sing another person’s song is unusual, but he really pulls it off.

Evan + Zane – Jagged Little Pill (Original by Alanis Morissette)

Georgia: This isn’t a song, but I saw Evan Rachel Wood perform Jagged Little Pill in full in her band Evan + Zane. It was a life changing sing-along floor-stomping spectacular.

Georgia Maq’s Live at Sydney Opera House is out now.

