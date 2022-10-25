On his latest release, Training SZN, Melbourne songwriter Hakeem Fizzle grapples with existential concerns over hip hop production. Comprising the songs ‘Training Day’ and ‘How Many Times?’, the EP features input from producers AB, Iliad and Mussa Minas, while Hakeem makes a case for self-empowerment and chasing your dreams.

Hakeem Fizzle is based in Melbourne and inspired by his Egyptian background. His music is rooted in old school hip hop ethics and the experimentalism of contemporary hip hop. Here, Hakeem discusses how Egyptian, Australian and American culture has influenced his work.

Hakeem Fizzle – ‘Training Day’

Egyptian influence

Hakeem Fizzle: After quitting music a while ago, I wanted to be intentional with choosing a new stage name. It’s important to me that everyone understands my Egyptian roots and that I am an artist who is proud of a lineage filled with rich culture and faith. The word “Hakeem” in Arabic (Egyptian dialect) means wise, which in itself is an aspiration for me and is an ongoing reminder with my actions.

In ‘How Many Times’, the second half of the song introduces what sounds like a melodic guitar part. This is actually an oud, a very popular instrument in North Africa, particularly Egypt, and throughout the Middle East. Producer Mussa Minas and I sat down and really took the time to find the best sound to subtly introduce people to the culture through a distinct Arabic sound. People have noticed this addition and ask about it frequently, which is great.

American Influence

Hakeem: I rap in an American accent, which came from being introduced to hip hop and rap music as an eight-year-old. I remember being mesmerised first by the music videos and then the sounds. I immediately knew I wanted to be a part of this movement, but I had to do my research first.

I came to terms that hip hop is such an expressive genre that is about revealing your truth, your story and your struggles. I decided it was important that I pay tribute in my music to the line of artists I grew up with, such as Tupac, Biggie Smalls, 50 Cent, Dr. Dre, Eminem, Kanye West, Jay-Z, Lil Wayne, Andre 3000, J. Cole, Kendrick Lamar, Drake and Snoop Dogg (“Fizzle” is dedicated to Snoop’s lingo).

Australian influence

Hakeem: Australia is my home. I was born and raised in Melbourne and while I am proud of my roots, I’m also blessed to live in a country where expression is welcomed and cultures are combined to create some of the greatest music out. Whether it be collectives like BBGB, PickedLast or The Operatives, throughout my music journey, I’ve been able to be around and learn from a variety of people with diverse backgrounds. It’s what makes Australia what it is today.

Hakeem Fizzle’s Training SZN is out now.

