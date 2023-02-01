Love Letter To A Record: Dial Denial’s Fergus Harley-Macdonald On Neck Deep’s ‘Life’s Not Out To Get You’

Music Feeds’ Love Letter to a Record series asks artists to reflect on their relationship with the music they love and share stories about how it has influenced their lives. Here, Fergus Harley-Macdonald of Eora/Sydney-based pop-punk band Dial Denial reflects on the impact of Neck Deep’s second studio album, ‘Life’s Not Out To Get You’ (2015).

Dial Denial have just delivered the uplifting new single ‘Overtime’, produced by ARIA Award Nominated producer Stevie Knight (Stand Atlantic, Short Stack). The Sydney band describe the song as being about “slowing down, appreciating the simple things, being happy, and living for yourself.”

Dial Denial’s Love Letter to Neck Deep

Fergus Harley-Macdonald: Everybody can pinpoint that moment in their life where music just clicked. A song or band that somehow perfectly encapsulates everything you’d want to hear from a piece of music, from the intricacy of the instruments to the lyrics that speak to you a little too well. For me, that was the album Life’s Not Out To Get You by Neck Deep.

When I was 13 and starting to discover my own music, Life’s Not Out To Get You was my gateway into my own taste in music, almost single-handedly shaping what makes me tick. Each new track revealed a new world of musical interest. From the sun-soaked lead guitar riffs to Dani Washington’s creative exploration of the kit, each note is perfectly placed with care and purpose.

From the first very listen, the weight of Ben Barlow’s pen blew my mind. From the eye-opening rallies of first track ‘Citizens of Earth’ to the uplifting melodies of ‘Golden Steps’, Ben Barlow’s lyricism in conjunction with the melodies has had such a profound influence on my writing. Whenever I was finding growing up super tough, this album was the warm hand on my shoulder telling me that I’ll be okay.

Neck Deep – ‘Threat Level Midnight’

On the way home from school I played the album from top to tail, only to start from the beginning again. ‘Threat Level Midnight’ was one of the songs I played for hours on end. But the one track I always used to go back to repeatedly was ‘Can’t Kick Up The Roots’. Every time I listened to that song, man, I heard something different. Whether it was the slides in the bassline or the grooving lead guitar riffs, something always hit me about that song.

But what really kept me coming back was Barlow’s voice. Barlow’s lyrics about his town sounded so familiar to me, growing up in suburban Australia with nothing to do other than play music and hang out with mates. The contrast of the lullaby-like melodies of the chorus with the in-your-face-attitude of the verse absolutely changed my life and how I write songs.

The track that I’ve come back to as I’ve been writing more has been ‘I Hope This Comes Back to Haunt You’. Something about it just clicks with me. The lyrics are the perfect balance of melancholic and positive. It reminds me that you’re not your past, and you can be better than yesterday. I adore this message and love implementing it within my writing.

“Wake up the world seems bright out today / Life goes on and things they change / Hands up if you’ve been left bruised and broken / Say ‘I’ll be okay, I’ll be okay.'”

This song, album and band have had such a profound influence on my writing, and in particular on the writing of ‘Overtime’.

Dial Denial – ‘Overtime’

