Love Letter to a Record: Pash on ‘Tender Buttons’ by Broadcast

Music Feeds’ Love Letter to a Record series asks artists to reflect on their relationship with the music they love and share stories about how it has influenced their lives. Sydney/Gadigal land indie pop outfit Pash give praise to Broadcast’s definitive third album, Tender Buttons, released in 2005.

Pash released the three-song EP Skylight in August 2023. The follow-up to 2021’s Somersault – which was reissued on Dinosaur City Records in 2022 – the new EP explores concepts of self-delusion, neediness and escapism through the lens of jangly guitar pop. Stream the EP in full at the bottom of this page.

Pash on Tender Buttons

Pash: Dear Tender Buttons,

There’s a lot of power in places you return to, which over time become a safety net. We can go away for a while, listen to other albums, return to you and feel at ease.

There’s a balance that’s drawn us to you and kept us returning again and again. Your curious balance between song-y songs and little fragments. Fragments you can follow, get lost in and take your time finding your way back.

The balance in your textures. Somehow you mesh those vibraphone chimes, sawtooth synths and plucked guitars together. The curiouser space to breathe amidst all that. We love returning to you and the impression you leave.

Jackson & Jemimah – Pash

Pash: Skylight

<a href="https://pashpash.bandcamp.com/album/skylight">Skylight by Pash</a>

