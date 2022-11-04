Pash Sign to Dinosaur City Records and Reissue Debut EP ‘Somersault’

Pash, the jangle-pop quartet from Eora/Sydney, have just announced their signing to Dinosaur City Records and are celebrating with the reissue of their debut 2021 EP, Somersault. The band began in 2019 as a bedroom project between singer Jemimah June and bandmate Jackson McCarthy. The lineup has recently expanded to include David Gauci (Flowertruck, Gauci) and Joseph Buckmeister (Optic Nerve).

The EP is full of fey, understated lyrical delivery and chorus-drenched guitars. It’s a little bit slacker-pop, a little bit dolewave.

Pash – ‘Take You’

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Lyrically, the EP explores moments of new connection and romantic vulnerability, best exemplified in their single ‘Take You’, a crushy love song full of soft-touch sensibility and longing.

The new signing has Pash join some very well reputed label mates over at Dinosaur City, including Punko, e4444e and Workhorse. The label is operated by Jordanne Chant and is dedicated to championing independent artists, the majority of which are Australian.

Along with Pash, Dinosaur City recently signed Melbourne jangle pop outfit Deuce, whose latest single, ‘Seven Hour Flower’, topped our New Aus Music Playlist on 28th October. At the beginning of October, Dinosaur City announced the signing of indie techno artist REBEL YELL. REBEL YELL, the brainchild of Australian musician Grace Stevenson, released ‘Protect’ via Dinosaur City, a track “written in regards to women and our battles with safety and to have a voice.”

Further Reading

e4444e: ‘I Spend All Day Drawing a Circle’ Review – A Series of Arrivals and Departures

Love Letter to a Record: Workhorse on PJ Harvey’s ‘Stories From the City, Stories From the Sea’

REBEL YELL Releases New Single, ‘Protect’