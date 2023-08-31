PREMIERE: bodies’ ‘song for new light’ is an Intimate Love Song for Many Voices

Naarm/Melbourne collective bodies of divine infinite and eternal spirit will release ‘song for new light’, the second single from their forthcoming debut album, on Friday, 1st September. The stripped-back and acoustic love song is a contrast to the album’s no wave lead single, ‘song for fear’, which was built on a firm, danceable backbone. The music video for ‘song for new light’ is premiering below.

The band’s debut album, all the songs i know about fire, is due on Friday, 6th October via Dinosaur City Records. bodies will join the Half Strange outback tour during the first half of October, playing shows in White Cliffs and Broken Hill, before returning to Wurundjeri country for an album launch at Thornbury Bowls Club.

In a statement, bodies’ singer and guitarist Daniel Ward said ‘song for new light is a “love song to an old friend.” But the specificity of its conception shouldn’t prevent listeners from finding parallels with the relationships in their own lives. “I think love songs are nice gifts to access your own memories within,” Ward said.

Ward is the only band member to appear in the ‘song for new light’ music video, which finds the singer standing against a wall and delivering the song’s heartfelt lyrics. Ward’s bandmates – Aldo Thomas, Ruby Lee and Ben Sendy-Smithers – add their voices the song’s chorus.

bodies Live 2023

Friday, 6th October – White Cliffs Hotel, White Cliffs/Barkindji Country NSW*

Saturday, 7th October – The Palace Hotel, Broken Hill/Wilyakali Country NSW*+

Saturday, 14th October – Thornbury Bowls Club, Thornbury/Wurundjeri Country VIC#

* with Punko, Scraps and Elmo Aoyama; + with Great Statue; # with 00__, Troth and more

Tickets on sale now

