Love Letter to a Record: Slayyyter on ‘The Fame’ by Lady Gaga

Music Feeds’ Love Letter to a Record series asks artists to reflect on their relationship with the music they love and share stories about how it has influenced their lives. LA-based pop artist Slayyyter sings the praises of Lady Gaga’s debut album, The Fame, released in 2008.

Slayyyter’s second album, STARFUCKER, is based on the US pop artist’s own experience of leaving small-town Missouri and moving to Los Angeles, with the aim of making it in music. “I was a shy internet-heavy girl from a small suburb,” Slayyyter said in a statement. “It’s so insane what my life looks like now. I didn’t grow up with a lot of money, and I never thought any of this was possible.” Watch the video for the album’s latest single, ‘I Love Hollywood!’, at the bottom of this page.

Slayyyter’s love letter to Lady Gaga’s The Fame

Slayyyter: The Fame by Lady Gaga was the first CD I ever purchased for myself. I remember that day so vividly, I went to Best Buy with my sister one night after I had swim team practice. I knew the song ‘Just Dance’ already from listening to my sister’s library of songs she had downloaded on iTunes on the family computer.

The cover was so mysterious to me. I was in middle school at the time and felt like it was calling my name. I bought it and listened to it front to back on my CD player and it transported me from my bedroom to a different world.

“All we care about is … television and hot blondes in odd positions”

I was so hooked in a way I had never been before with music. I spent hours after school watching interview videos of Gaga, reading articles, watching her music videos over and over. She captured this dramatised high-fashion concept of fame, money and glamour. I was a little girl from the Midwest suburbs but I could put that album on and absolutely escape into a completely different world. It’s one of the greatest debut albums of all time.

Slayyyter – ‘I Love Hollywood!’

Further Reading

Slayyyter Announces New Album, Shares ‘Miss Belladonna’

Love Letter to a Record: Meghna on BTS’ ‘Love Yourself 轉 Tear’

Slayyyter Announces Australian Tour in April/May 2023