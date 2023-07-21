Slayyyter Announces New Album, Shares ‘Miss Belladonna’

Hot on the heels of her 2023 Australian tour, Slayyyter has announced the imminent arrival of her second studio album, STARFUCKER. The rising hyperpop star’s second LP is due for release on Friday, 22nd September.

The big news comes punctuated with the arrival of new single, ‘Miss Belladonna’, an empowering, synth-driven track that sees Slayyyter introduce us to the femme fatale persona of the same name.

Slayyyter – ‘Miss Belladonna’

“I made this song in LA with my friends and collaborators Nicopop and Jbach,” the artist explained in a press statement. “It’s one of my favorite songs from my album and definitely my most vocally ambitious. I’m singing operatic notes in some parts, the entire song is super maximalist-sounding dark pop. It’s a bit of a dramatized piece about an overly indulgent femme fatale.”

She continued: “I feel like the album comes from this character’s point of view, the entire song feels like a big moment and sonic shift for me as an artist. She starts drama, she’s a bit of a bitch. She’s using men to her advantage. She’s the ultimate starfucker.”

‘Miss Belladonna’ is our second taste of Slayyyter’s forthcoming LP, following the recent single, ‘Out Of Time’. STARFUCKER will feature a total 12 tracks centred on themes of fame, sex, femme fatales, and celebrity obsession in Hollywood.

“This album is meant to feel like a pop dream sequence about losing love and chasing fame,” Slayyyter adds.

Further Reading

A Guide to Every International Tour Coming to Australia in 2023/24

Peking Duk Release New Single ‘Honest’ Feat. Slayyyter

Louis Tomlinson Announces 2024 Australian Tour Dates