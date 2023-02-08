Slayyyter Announces Australian Tour in April/May 2023

Hyperpop singer Slayyyter has announced her inauguaral Australian tour in April and May 2023. The Missouri artist has announced the run of four shows in addition to her scheduled festival appearances for Groovin’ The Moo.

Slayyyter has been building her pop credentials over the past few years. She’s currently supporting Swede Tove Lo on a North American tour and she had a run of dates supporting Charlie XCX back in 2019. She’s coming to Australia for the first time in support of her debut album Troubled Paradise.

Slayyyter – ‘Troubled Paradise’

Slayyyter also collaborated with Canberra DJ duo Peking Duk for their 2022 single ‘Honest’. Slayyyter, whose real name is Catherine Grace Garner, rose to prominence in 2018 after releasing singles on Soundcloud, including ‘BFF’ featuring her early collaborator Ayesha Erotica. The singles were then collectively released on her 2019 self-titled mixtape. This was followed up in 2021 with her debut album Troubled Paradise which recieved mixed reviews, scoring a perfect 5 stars in Dork but 6.0 on Pitchfork. She has hinted at new music being released in 2023 and pop culture website Poptingz revealed her new album will drop in March/April, though this has not been confirmed by the artist.

Slayyyter Australia Tour 2023

Dates & Venues

Monday, 24th April – Manning Bar, Sydney

Thursday, 27th April – 170 Russell, Melbourne

Wednesday, 3rd May – The Brightside, Brisbane

Friday, 5th May – Jack Rabbit Slims, Perth

Tickets on Sale 2pm Friday, 10th February: Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane, Perth

Frontier Members presale begins at 10am Thursday, 9th February here.

