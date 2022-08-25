PREMIERE: Antony & Cleopatra Launch KOMMUNION with Club Pop Tune ‘Lose My Cool’

KOMMUNION is the new project from former Sparkadia leader Alex Burnett and the artist formerly known as CocknBullKid, Anita Blay. Burnett and Blay have previously worked together as Antony & Cleopatra, and the two of them boast songwriting credits on pop hits from Flight Facilities, Alison Wonderland, OneRepublic, Little Mix and more.

KOMMUNION is a seven-member collective whose debut single, the pop- and club-influenced single, ‘Lose My Cool’, is out today. Music Feeds is premiering the ‘Lose My Cool’ music video, directed by Sheena Brobbey and featuring a cast of roller dancers.

KOMMUNION – ‘Lose My Cool’

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Burnett and Blay were driven to conceive KOMMUNION in response to the last few years of isolation, as well the general sense of uncertainty that permeates the globe.

“We found ourselves yearning for the positivity, love and sense of community that resonates from the dance floor,” they said in a statement. “We wanted to make music that was joyous and optimistic, music that had the levity of old soul music and the euphoria and escapism of club and rave culture. KOMMUNION is ultimately a love letter to the power of music.”

KOMMUNION cites artists such as Gorillaz and Diana Ross as influences, as well as the late-’90s French Touch movement, which combined disco, funk, soul and house music. The group’s visual presentation is influenced by photographer Malick Sidibe, whose celebratory signature informed the colourful ‘Lose My Cool’ video, which was filmed in Hackney, London.

“We really wanted to shine a light on subculture, especially where it pertains to Blackness,” Blay said of the video. “We found some of London’s finest collective roller dancers. The roller scene really blew up during Covid as people were lacking community and seeking out new connections. I think we ended up with a video that embodies a lot of what KOMMUNION is all about, which is embracing self-expression, freedom, inclusivity, and community”.

‘Lose My Cool’ by KOMMUNION is out now. Follow the group here.

Further Reading

Love Letter To A Record: Hockey Dad On Sparkadia’s ‘Postcards’

Thelma Plum Has Released Her New ‘Meanjin’ EP

Beyond the Valley Announces 2022 Lineup with Nelly Furtado, Kaytranada, Denzel Curry and More