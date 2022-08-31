PREMIERE: Georgia Knight Goes Inward With ‘Hell On Bent Street’

Melbourne musician Georgia Knight has shared the title track from her upcoming debut EP, Hell On Bent Street. The track follows on from a handful of singles in recent years, including June’s ‘Visualiser’.

In the accompanying music video for ‘Hell On Bent Street’ (premiering via Music Feeds), Knight invites listeners into her home, offering an intimate insight into the mind of the songwriter during a restless performance. The clip was directed by Tori Styles of Wild Rose Media.

Georgia Knight – ‘Hell On Bent Street’

Leaning into her myriad influences for the single – including the likes of Sparklehorse and Sandy Denny, to name a few – ‘Hell On Bent Street’ is an introspective work of dark indie-rock. Fittingly, former Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds member Hugo Race is a recent collaborator of Knight’s.

“When I wrote ‘Hell On Bent Street’ I had a raga rhythm in my mind, which evolved into a heavier thing once the band got involved,” Knight told Music Feeds. “The video was filmed in my apartment one night. Me and Tori from Wild Rose Media were talking about the song as a shot to the heart of inertia and wanting to titillate you a bit as the character tries to get you to climb back through into the house. There’s a few easter eggs in there too.”

Knight’s singular style has won over fans thus far, with the artist’s recent singles giving insight into Knight’s eclectic songwriting style. As for Knight’s hopes for what ‘Hell On Bent Street’ will provide listeners? “Mostly I hope people listen to this song in their car.”

Further Reading

PREMIERE: Jem Cassar-Daley, ‘I Don’t Know Who to Call’ Mini-Documentary

Bonnie “Prince” Billy Shares Ramones Cover Featuring The Late David Berman

Nick Cave & Warren Ellis Announce Complete Australian Carnage Tour