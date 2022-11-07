PREMIERE: Lucy Gallant Shares Music Video For the Vulnerable ‘Heaven’

Lucy Gallant, the self-described bohemian art-pop musician, released her latest single ‘Heaven’ in the first week of November. Gallant is now ready to share the accompanying music video, which we’re premiering on Music Feeds.

Gallant stars in the music video, appearing in a range of softly lit outdoor locations. There’s a cameo from a chihuahua and the video closes with a shot of Gallant sitting around a shrine of family photos.

Lucy Gallant – ‘Heaven’

Lucy Gallant has called ‘Heaven’ “the most vulnerable song” she’s ever written. “At the dawn of the pandemic my beautiful mother got sick with cancer and passed away,” Gallant said in a statement.

Gallant’s mum was also her best friend and she was able to be there with her in her final moments. “She was visiting friends in the UK at the time and luckily I was also touring the UK so I could be by her side,” Gallant said.

Not long afterwards, Gallant’s father was diagnosed with cancer and passed away. But as a result of the pandemic, Gallant wasn’t able to be there with him. ‘Heaven’ was written in the aftermath of these two traumatic events.

“I was not allowed to say goodbye to my father so I never got closure,” Gallant said. “While I was writing this song, I really felt connected to him. It was like I was talking directly to him and it really gave me great comfort. Now I still get the same feeling every time I sing this song. It has become my way to feel close with him.”

Gallant is launching ‘Heaven’ at various regional locations over the next month or so. Find all dates below.

Lucy Gallant ‘Heaven’ Tour

Friday, 18th November – Elixir Music Bar, Cairns

Saturday, 19th November – Garage Bar, Mission Beach

Thursday, 24th November – Townsville Folk Club, Townsville

Saturday, 26th November – Northerlies Beach Bar & Grill, Airlie Beach

Wednesday, 30th November – HUSH Bar, Airlie Beach

Sunday, 4th December – The Arcturus Lounge, Mackay

Saturday, 10th December – The Alley Yeppoon, Yeppoon

Thursday, 15th December – Codie’s Place, Agnes Water

