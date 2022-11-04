NEW AUS MUSIC PLAYLIST: Our Favourite Tunes Of The Week

Music Feeds’ New Aus Music Playlist is updated once a week with our favourite Australian releases from the preceding seven days. This week’s playlist includes the latest from Yirrmal, KUČKA, Golden Features and Ruel, as well as newcomers Ash Lune, Fonteray and BAD GRAMMAR, and returns from Alice Cotton, Komang, KESMAR and Alien Nosejob.

The New Aus Music Playlist is an excellent way to brush up on local music, discover new artists and support the Australian music industry. So, grab your headphones or aux cable and fire up this week’s must-hear new releases. (Head here to see previous instalments of the playlist.)

Listen to this month’s playlist

New additions – 04/11/2022

Yirrmal – Shining Light

Alice Cotton – My Turn

King IV – See You Later

KUČKA – Not There

cln and px – That Place

Sophiya – TANGA

Winten – Anything You Like

Komang – Through the Motions

Ash Lune – Loom

Golden Features – Endit (Feat. Rromarin)

BAD GRAMMAR – Be Gone

KESMAR – Day By Day

Alien Nosejob – Shuffle Boogie

JESA – Under-Deeper

Fonteray – Green Viridian

Caroline & Claude – Fuck You

Death By Denim – Magic Daisy

Ruel – SOMEONE ELSE’S PROBLEM

