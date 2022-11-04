NEW AUS MUSIC PLAYLIST: Our Favourite Tunes Of The Week

Music Feeds’ New Aus Music Playlist is updated once a week with our favourite Australian releases from the preceding seven days. This week’s playlist includes the latest from Yirrmal, KUČKA, Golden Features and Ruel, as well as newcomers Ash Lune, Fonteray and BAD GRAMMAR, and returns from Alice Cotton, Komang, KESMAR and Alien Nosejob.
The New Aus Music Playlist is an excellent way to brush up on local music, discover new artists and support the Australian music industry. So, grab your headphones or aux cable and fire up this week’s must-hear new releases. (Head here to see previous instalments of the playlist.)
Listen to this month’s playlist
New additions – 04/11/2022
Yirrmal – Shining Light
Alice Cotton – My Turn
King IV – See You Later
KUČKA – Not There
cln and px – That Place
Sophiya – TANGA
Winten – Anything You Like
Komang – Through the Motions
Ash Lune – Loom
Golden Features – Endit (Feat. Rromarin)
BAD GRAMMAR – Be Gone
KESMAR – Day By Day
Alien Nosejob – Shuffle Boogie
JESA – Under-Deeper
Fonteray – Green Viridian
Caroline & Claude – Fuck You
Death By Denim – Magic Daisy
Ruel – SOMEONE ELSE’S PROBLEM
