PREMIERE: Maggie Slater Airs Feminine Frustration on ‘Pulp’

Far North Queensland indie rock musician Maggie Slater is releasing ‘Pulp’, her first single of 2022, on Wednesday, 16th November. Slater wrote ‘Pulp’ while seeing out the first lockdown of 2020 in her hometown of Kuranda, a mountain village in tropical North Queensland.

Music Feeds is premiering ‘Pulp’ ahead of its official release. Slater will launch the single with a one-off show at Melbourne’s Workers Club on Sunday, 20th November, with support from Radio Free Alice and My Giddy Aunt.

Maggie Slater – ‘Pulp’

In a statement, Slater described ‘Pulp’ as an exploration of “the detrimental impact of unhealthy early relationships that many people, particularly women, experience when they’re young.” The song makes space for “feminine frustration,” Slater said, while also pulling influence from “female-fronted rock bands of the ’90s and ’00s.”

Maggie Slater cites Soccer Mommy, Snail Mail and Hop Along as influences, as well as Phoebe Bridgers, The Cranberries and Paramore. Her debut album, In Bloom, came out in June 2019. The single ‘Time Warp’ became a favourite among local audiences, leading to a sold-out show at Brisbane venue The Brightside and support gigs with Kate Miller-Heidke, Didirri, Mama Kin and Greta Stanley.

‘Pulp’ is Slater’s first new music since the 2020 single ‘Stability’. In July 2021, Slater released the six-song live EP, Live at DREADSOUND Studios: I’m sad, it’s hot (and it’s raining again).

