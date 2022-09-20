PREMIERE: Sydney’s The Black Cardinals Unleash Confessional Rock Hymn ‘Switch Me Off’

Sydney rockers The Black Cardinals have returned with a heavy-grooving new single dubbed, ‘Switch Me Off’.

The bluesy confessional deals with themes of substance abuse and self-medication.

WATCH: The Black Cardinals – Switch Me Off

“‘Switch Me Off’ is a memoir about how substance abuse compounded by the doldrums of life can blur your vision and lead you to a dark and destructive place,” explains frontman, Craig Cassar.

“The story being told could be a confession, could be someone’s reality, or it could resonate with those who have stood too close to it,” he continues.

“It’s a state of being that many have experienced and we all have witnessed, but there’s always light at the end of that tunnel. Someone or something that brings us back from the brink and allows us to forgive ourselves and heal.”

The band will be celebrating the release with a launch show at Sydney’s favourite rock n’ roll den Frankie’s Pizza By The Slice, which is sadly not long for this world.As always at Frankie’s, entry is free.

You can catch The Black Cardinals’ new single ‘Switch Me Off’ premiering exclusively via Music Feeds above.

