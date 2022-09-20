The Smashing Pumpkins Announce ‘Mellon Collie’/’Machina’ Sequel

Huge news just dropped if you’re a fan of The Smashing Pumpkins: the iconic grunge act are readying a monumental new album dubbed ATUM (pronounced “Autumn”). Billy Corgan & co’s twelfth studio LP will be a three-act, 33-track rock opera, which will also form the sequel to 1995’s beloved Mellon Collie and the Infinite Sadness LP and 2000’s Machina/Machine of God LP.

Today’s news comes with a sweetener in the form of a brand new single dubbed ‘Beguiled’, which you can check out below.

The Smashing Pumpkins – ‘Beguiled

It also coincides with the announcement of Corgan’s new podcast series, Thirty-Three with William Patrick Corgan, which is launching on iHeartRadio. The first two episodes are already online, featuring two additional unreleased tracks from the forthcoming album that you can wrap your ears around.

As for when you can expect to hear the Pumpkins’ new rock opus, each “act” of eleven songs will come out every eleven weeks on digital streaming platforms to coincide with the podcast:

Act 1 – November 15, 2022

Act 2 – January 31, 2023

Act 3 – April 21, 2023

A special edition boxset featuring all 33 album tracks, plus 10 additional unreleased songs, will be released on the same day that Act 3 drops.

You can pre-order ATUM here right now.

Meanwhile, The Smashing Pumpkins are preparing to embark on a gargantuan tour of North America. Hopefully this new album announcement means an Australian tour won’t be far behind – we’ll keep you updated…

